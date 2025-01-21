Melania Trump’s Hat: Blocking Kisses Of Donald Trump, Sparking Memes, Owning The Inauguration Day

Melania Trump’s inauguration hat, designed by Eric Javits, stole the spotlight with its bold, meme-worthy style. Paired with a custom Adam Lippes ensemble, it became the day's unforgettable highlight, sparking social media buzz and even influencing memes.

Melania Trump’s hat at the inauguration instantly became the standout fashion piece of the day. Designed by milliner Eric Javits and paired with a custom ensemble from American designer Adam Lippes, the First Lady’s look created a buzz on social media and in the fashion world. What was initially a simple accessory became an iconic symbol of style, assertiveness, and even a bit of mystery.

A “MAGA” Fashion Moment

By choosing American designers for her husband’s swearing-in ceremony, Melania Trump made a powerful “Make America Great Again” statement. Her outfit, consisting of a wool boater-style hat and a high-neck blouse with a tightly-buttoned coat, reflected a sense of elegance and composure. Fashion critic Vanessa Friedman from the New York Times noted that Melania’s choice of style, with its air of mystery and inaccessibility, set her apart from the traditional first family presence at such events.

A Hat That Created Buzz

While Melania’s overall outfit was stunning, it was her hat that stole the spotlight. The wide brim of the wool boater-style hat nearly obscured her eyes, adding an elusive, almost combative air to her look. The hat’s dramatic effect was hard to ignore, especially when President Trump leaned in to kiss her and the brim appeared to get in the way.

The Social Media Frenzy: Memes and Kiss Blocker Theories

Social media quickly went into overdrive, with many speculating that Melania had worn the hat to avoid the kiss from President Trump. Some commentators jokingly claimed that the hat “made it harder for him to kiss her. Smart,” while others admired her cleverness in making a bold style statement. The moment sparked memes, with comparisons to characters like Carmen Sandiego, the Hamburglar, and even Mafia members.

While Melania’s entire outfit was a carefully curated masterpiece, it was the hat that truly captured the public’s attention. Instagram fashion group Diet Prada shared multiple memes, showing that, on Inauguration Day, Melania’s hat became the real “main character” of the event.