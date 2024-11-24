Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, November 25, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

‘Missing’ Israel-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan Found Dead In Dead; Israel Condemns As ‘Antisemitic’

Kogan, 28, was a representative of the Orthodox Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch movement and managed a kosher supermarket in Dubai.

‘Missing’ Israel-Moldovan Rabbi Zvi Kogan Found Dead In Dead; Israel Condemns As ‘Antisemitic’

After being reportedly missing since Thursday, 21 November, an Israeli-Moldovan rabbi, Zvi Kogan, was found dead in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), on Sunday. Israeli officials say the killing is a “heinous antisemitic terrorist attack.”

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the incident, saying, “Israel will act with all means to seek justice with the criminals responsible for his death.”

Israeli agency Mossad, linked the incident to Iranian surveillance, citing a growing pattern of Iran targeting Israelis abroad. Reports suggest Kogan was being followed by Iranian operatives.

Who is Kogan?

Kogan, 28, was a representative of the Orthodox Jewish Chabad-Lubavitch movement and managed a kosher supermarket in Dubai.

Kogan, member of Chabad’s Abu Dhabi mission since Israel’s normalisation with the UAE in 2020, is a key figure in fostering Jewish community life in the Gulf.

He lived in Abu Dhabi with his wife, Rivky, and had been working to build Jewish community infrastructure in the UAE-including places of worship and kosher certification programs.

UAE assures of Probe into the matter

The Interior Ministry of the UAE assured the public that investigations over the killing are in progress and said more information will be given as soon as the police complete their probe. According to news, the ministry has also arrested three suspects over the killing.

However, the ongoing confrontation between Israel and Hamas has increased security issues. The Israeli government has even warned of potential hazards to Jews and Israelis worldwide, including those in the UAE.

The disappearance and murder of Kogan involved security and intelligence agencies of several countries including Israel and the UAE. Authorities of United Arab Emirates working in partnership with Israeli officials located his body, and suspects were arrested.

ALSO READ: Claire Grimes Boucher, Elon Musk’s Ex-Partner And Mother Of His Children, Says He’s No Longer The Man She Once Loved

Filed under

Antisemitism Israel-Iran Missing Zvi Kogan Rabbi Kogan
Advertisement

Also Read

Indian Teen Gukesh Challenges Ding Liren In Historic Chess Showdown

Indian Teen Gukesh Challenges Ding Liren In Historic Chess Showdown

Chinese Man Fired After Napping In Company But Wins ₹41 lakh Compensation, Here’s How

Chinese Man Fired After Napping In Company But Wins ₹41 lakh Compensation, Here’s How

Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, Says Election Results Were ‘Unexpected’

Eknath Shinde Elected As Leader Of Shiv Sena Legislature Party, Says Election Results Were ‘Unexpected’

Mahayuti Leaders To Jointly Decide On Chief Minister: State BJP Chief

Mahayuti Leaders To Jointly Decide On Chief Minister: State BJP Chief

IPL Auction 2025 : Kagiso Rabada Joins Gujarat Titans For Rs 10.75 Crore

IPL Auction 2025 : Kagiso Rabada Joins Gujarat Titans For Rs 10.75 Crore

Entertainment

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Saira Banu Breaks Silence On Divorce From AR Rahman, Here’s What She Said

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at the 2025 Auction in Jeddah

Boss Ladies of IPL: Kavya Maran, Preity Zinta, and Juhi Chawla Steal the Spotlight at

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

‘I am battered’: Adele Says Goodbye In Emotional Statement

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train Star ‘Faints’ On The Track At Las Vegas Grand Prix

Part Of Scene Or Medical Emergency? What Happened To Brad Pitt As The Bullet Train

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Is Shahid Kapoor Set To Star In Homi Adajania’s ‘Cocktail 2?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Signs Of A Toxic Work Culture You Need To Watch Out For

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Guess Which City Has Become The New Sex Tourism Hub?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Does Regular Hair Coloring Lead To Premature Grey Hair?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

Can Slow Living Be the Answer To Delhi’s Air Crisis?

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

This Unknown HACK Will Protect You From Asthma Attack During Hazardous Air Pollution

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox