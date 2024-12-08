Murder In Canada: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed In Edmonton, Suspects Arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in Edmonton, Canada, when 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh, an Indian student working as a security guard, was shot dead on the night of December 6. The police received reports of gunshots around 12:30 AM from an apartment building in the 107th Avenue area. Upon arrival, officers found Singh unresponsive in a stairwell, and despite their immediate efforts to perform first aid, he was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Singh’s death has led to the arrest of two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30. The duo has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. Authorities confirmed that they do not believe anyone else was involved. A weapon was recovered during the arrest, but the police have not yet revealed the motive behind the crime. Singh’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

A CCTV video purportedly showing part of the incident surfaced online. The footage appears to show a man and a woman walking down a hallway. The man raises a large firearm and seems to strike someone with it before pushing Singh down the stairs and shooting him from behind. The police have not verified the authenticity of the video, which has sparked public interest and concern.

The Edmonton Police have yet to release more details, but they assured that investigations are underway. Singh’s family and the community are left in shock, as the motive behind his tragic death remains unclear. Authorities continue to search for any additional leads, and the focus remains on gathering more evidence to understand the circumstances surrounding this senseless act of violence.

This tragic event highlights growing concerns over public safety, especially regarding gun violence. As the investigation progresses, the community remains in mourning, awaiting answers.

