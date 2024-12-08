Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Murder In Canada: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed In Edmonton, Suspects Arrested

A 20-year-old Indian student, Harshandeep Singh, was shot dead in Edmonton on December 6. Police arrested two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, charging them with first-degree murder.

Murder In Canada: 20-Year-Old Indian Student Killed In Edmonton, Suspects Arrested

A tragic incident unfolded in Edmonton, Canada, when 20-year-old Harshandeep Singh, an Indian student working as a security guard, was shot dead on the night of December 6. The police received reports of gunshots around 12:30 AM from an apartment building in the 107th Avenue area. Upon arrival, officers found Singh unresponsive in a stairwell, and despite their immediate efforts to perform first aid, he was declared dead after being rushed to the hospital.

Singh’s death has led to the arrest of two suspects, Evan Rain and Judith Saulteaux, both aged 30. The duo has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with the incident. Authorities confirmed that they do not believe anyone else was involved. A weapon was recovered during the arrest, but the police have not yet revealed the motive behind the crime. Singh’s autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

A CCTV video purportedly showing part of the incident surfaced online. The footage appears to show a man and a woman walking down a hallway. The man raises a large firearm and seems to strike someone with it before pushing Singh down the stairs and shooting him from behind. The police have not verified the authenticity of the video, which has sparked public interest and concern.

The Edmonton Police have yet to release more details, but they assured that investigations are underway. Singh’s family and the community are left in shock, as the motive behind his tragic death remains unclear. Authorities continue to search for any additional leads, and the focus remains on gathering more evidence to understand the circumstances surrounding this senseless act of violence.

This tragic event highlights growing concerns over public safety, especially regarding gun violence. As the investigation progresses, the community remains in mourning, awaiting answers.

ALSO READ: Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Flees Damascus, After Rebel Forces Entered

Filed under

canada news Canadian police first-degree murder Indian student killed

Advertisement

Also Read

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

‘War Can’t Be Finished:’ Zelensky Rejects Trump’s Call for Ceasefire, Stresses Need for Reliable Peace

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Tata Group-Owned Air India Orders Additional 100 Airbus jets

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Controversy Erupts in Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah Removes Savarkar’s Portrait from Suvarna Soudha – But Why?

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much...

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

All About Alawite Community: History, Religious Beliefs, Influence And More

Entertainment

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox