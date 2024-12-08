Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Flees Damascus, After Rebel Forces Entered

Rebel forces seized key positions within the city, including the state television headquarters, while gunfire echoed across the streets, according to eyewitness accounts.

Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad Flees Damascus, After Rebel Forces Entered

The Syrian capital, Damascus, fell into the hands of an Islamist coalition led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham on Sunday, marking a dramatic shift in the nation’s ongoing conflict. Rebel forces seized key positions within the city, including the state television headquarters, while gunfire echoed across the streets, according to eyewitness accounts.

According to reports, President Bashar al-Assad reportedly left Damascus before the rebels entered. Anti-regime forces conducted searches and failed to find him, sources said Assad was “nowhere to be found.”

CNN quoted a source close to the rebel groups saying, “Militarily, Damascus has fallen.” Senior officials within Assad’s regime are reportedly considering defection as the collapse of the government becomes evident.

The coalition has advanced rapidly from several fronts, all coming at Damascus from north, south, and east. Over the weekend, they claimed key cities, including Daraa, Quneitra, Suwayda, and Homs, in coordinated attacks. “Now our focus is on to liberate the capital,” said Lt. Col. Hassan Abdul Ghani, a rebel spokesperson.

Chaos erupted at Damascus International Airport as citizens and officials scrambled to leave the country. Crowds swarmed through security checkpoints in a last-ditch attempt to board flights before things worsened.

The anti-Assad coalition, made up of both Islamist and moderate factions, has put aside their differences to jointly fight the Assad regime, ISIS, and Iran-backed militias.

Donald Trump’s Respond

US President-elect Donald Trump responded to the unfolding situation by calling Syria a “mess” and saying the US had no business getting involved. Indeed, Trump believes that only when Assad is gone will his ouster prove beneficial to Syria, which has waged a civil war for twenty-five years.

Also Read: U.S. Unveils Military Aid Package For Ukraine Of $988 Million Under USAI

Filed under

Bashar Al-Assad Damascus donald trump Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham syria Syria Crisis

Advertisement

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee Takes A Dig At Bangladeshi Leaders; Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions

Mamata Banerjee Takes A Dig At Bangladeshi Leaders; Urges Calm Amid Rising Tensions

India’s High-Speed Rail Network Expansion: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train And Future Plans

India’s High-Speed Rail Network Expansion: Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train And Future Plans

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Sambhal Court Commissioner Seeks 15-Day Extension For Mosque Survey Report

Sambhal Court Commissioner Seeks 15-Day Extension For Mosque Survey Report

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Entertainment

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The Great Indian Kapil Show

‘She Needs To Move On’: Internet Reacts As Rekha Talks About Amitabh Bachchan On The

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Ranbir Kapoor Confirms ‘Animal’ To Be A Trilogy, Filming For Sequel To Begin In 2027

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox