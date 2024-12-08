Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, December 9, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

U.S. Unveils Military Aid Package For Ukraine Of $988 Million Under USAI

The United States has unveiled a new $988 million assistance package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

U.S. Unveils Military Aid Package For Ukraine Of $988 Million Under USAI

The United States has unveiled a new $988 million assistance package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This package includes unmanned aerial systems, rocket munitions, and extensive maintenance and repair support.

The 22nd USAI package under the administration of President Joe Biden, this brings the total United States security aid sent to Ukraine over $62 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine fully in February 2022.

Aid Approved at Defense Forum

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed the latest aid during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California. He mentioned the importance of international unity while supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression in his speech.

“The United States has made its position clear: we stand with Ukraine,” Austin said. He also pointed out the efforts of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of about 50 nations committed to supporting Ukraine’s immediate and long-term defense needs.
Since April 2022, Austin has held the UDCG 24 times. Member countries have collectively pledged over $57 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine; several have allocated a larger percentage of their GDP toward Ukraine’s defense than the United States.

“Together, we’ve enabled Ukraine to withstand an onslaught from Europe’s largest military,” Austin said.

Russia’s Costly War

Austin said the cost to Russia in its war on Ukraine has been staggering. He said that Russia has lost more than 700,000 and spent more than $200 billion since the invasion began.

The war has also made NATO stronger. Austin said that Putin’s moves have pushed NATO further westward, contrary to the claims of the Kremlin.
According to Austin, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a cautionary tale for the world. “We are witnessing a preview of a world ruled by tyrants, where aggression goes unchecked, and smaller nations are trampled by larger powers,” he said.

In closing, he made a passionate call for support for Ukraine for the protection of stability everywhere. “We have either to confront the Kremlin or resign ourselves to a future of anarchy and violence,” Austin said.

In this newest declaration, America affirms its defense commitment for Ukraine’s sovereignty while displaying worldwide determination that aggression of the sort not provoked would not stand.

Also Read: Outrage Over Walmart Selling Slippers And Panties Featuring Lord Ganesh

Filed under

ukraine

Advertisement

Also Read

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Ahead Of Polls, Delhi Govt Promises Pay Hike To 22,000 Contractual DTC Staff

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Empowering Women In India: PM Modi Unveils LIC Bima Sakhi Yojana For Financial Inclusion

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Who Is Bashir Abazayd? The ‘Boy’ Who Started Syrian War

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Manipur: Kuki-Zo Council Charts Roadmap for separate administration

Entertainment

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Sanjay Dutt’s First Look In Baaghi 4 Revealed: A Fierce Villain On A Blood-Stained Throne

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much It Will Cost

Stan Lee’s House With Three Life-Sized Spider-Man Statues Is Up For Auction, Here’s How Much

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Is Dhanush Collaborating With Sydney Sweeney On A New Hollywood Film?

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

Oscars 2024: ‘Band Of Maharajas’ Nominated For Best Song & Score, Kangana Cheers!

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed From Netflix Movie?

What Is The Controversy With Sai Pallavi’s Amaran Scene And Why Is It Being Removed

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

Can Weighted Blankets Improve Sleep? What You Need To Know

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

When Simple Pimple Turns Into Skin Cancer: A Wake-Up Call

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

How To Enjoy A Memorable Bali Vacation Under Rs 1.30 Lakh

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

Create Christmas Magic At Home, Top 3 Winter Interior Decor Ideas

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

The View Of A British Man Living In Delhi

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox