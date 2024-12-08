U.S. Unveils Military Aid Package For Ukraine Of $988 Million Under USAI

The United States has unveiled a new $988 million assistance package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The United States has unveiled a new $988 million assistance package for Ukraine under the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). This package includes unmanned aerial systems, rocket munitions, and extensive maintenance and repair support.

The 22nd USAI package under the administration of President Joe Biden, this brings the total United States security aid sent to Ukraine over $62 billion since Russia invaded Ukraine fully in February 2022.

Aid Approved at Defense Forum

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin revealed the latest aid during the Reagan National Defense Forum in California. He mentioned the importance of international unity while supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russian aggression in his speech.

“The United States has made its position clear: we stand with Ukraine,” Austin said. He also pointed out the efforts of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG), a coalition of about 50 nations committed to supporting Ukraine’s immediate and long-term defense needs.

Since April 2022, Austin has held the UDCG 24 times. Member countries have collectively pledged over $57 billion in direct military aid to Ukraine; several have allocated a larger percentage of their GDP toward Ukraine’s defense than the United States.

“Together, we’ve enabled Ukraine to withstand an onslaught from Europe’s largest military,” Austin said.

Russia’s Costly War

Austin said the cost to Russia in its war on Ukraine has been staggering. He said that Russia has lost more than 700,000 and spent more than $200 billion since the invasion began.

The war has also made NATO stronger. Austin said that Putin’s moves have pushed NATO further westward, contrary to the claims of the Kremlin.

According to Austin, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a cautionary tale for the world. “We are witnessing a preview of a world ruled by tyrants, where aggression goes unchecked, and smaller nations are trampled by larger powers,” he said.

In closing, he made a passionate call for support for Ukraine for the protection of stability everywhere. “We have either to confront the Kremlin or resign ourselves to a future of anarchy and violence,” Austin said.

In this newest declaration, America affirms its defense commitment for Ukraine’s sovereignty while displaying worldwide determination that aggression of the sort not provoked would not stand.

