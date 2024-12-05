Home
Thursday, December 5, 2024
we-woman

Mysterious “Ghostly Sounds” in Thai Village Lead to Rescue of Trapped Chinese Man

Authorities were alerted after villagers from a Thai village expressed fear over the persistent, mysterious noises emanating from the dense forest.

The bizarre incident unfolded last month and was reported by Universal Daily News in Thailand.

The bizarre incident unfolded last month and was reported by Universal Daily News in Thailand. Authorities were alerted after villagers expressed fear over the persistent, mysterious noises emanating from the dense forest. Police and rescue teams launched a search operation, determined to locate the source.

After combing through the forest, they discovered the injured man at the bottom of a deep well. He was later identified as Liu Chuanyi, a young Chinese national. Liu had been stuck in the well for three days, surviving without food or water. He had sustained a cerebral concussion, a fractured left wrist, and multiple bruises across his body.

The rescue operation, which lasted approximately 30 minutes, brought Liu to safety. He was immediately rushed to a local hospital for treatment and is now recovering.

How Thai Village’s Liu Ended Up in the Well

Authorities revealed that Liu had wandered into the forest, though it remains unclear why he was in the area. While trying to navigate his way out, he accidentally fell into the abandoned well. Stranded and injured, Liu resorted to yelling for help at regular intervals, conserving his energy to maximize his chances of being heard.

However, the language barrier added to the confusion. The villagers, unable to understand Liu’s cries, mistook his desperate calls for something supernatural.

Speaking to local media, the villagers shared their experiences of the past three days. One resident recounted, “The strange noises began three days ago and intensified during the night. We were terrified and avoided going out after dark, believing the forest was haunted.”

Their reluctance to investigate only prolonged Liu’s ordeal. It was only after the authorities intervened that the true source of the eerie sounds was uncovered.

Social Media Reacts to Liu’s Survival

News of Liu’s rescue quickly gained traction on social media, with many expressing awe at his resilience. “A Chinese man shouting for help in the middle of nowhere? Of course, the locals can’t understand the language and might think it was a wizard uttering spells,” a user commented, according to the South China Morning Post.

Another remarked, “Kudos to his strength and stamina. Struggling for three days and nights but still yelling; this guy is truly impressive!”

Safety Measures Implemented

Following Liu’s rescue, local authorities have taken steps to prevent similar incidents. The well’s opening has been sealed to ensure no one else falls victim to the hazard.

While the incident initially caused panic and confusion, it ended in relief and gratitude, as a man’s life was saved thanks to the efforts of rescue teams. For the villagers, the experience serves as a reminder that not all ghost stories are as they seem.

Also Read: Earthquake Alert! 5.6 Magnitude In Philippines, 5.3 Magnitude In Telangana

Filed under

Chinese man Ghostly Sounds Thai Village Thailand

