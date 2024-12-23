Home
Monday, December 23, 2024
Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen Hospitalized After Being Bucked Off A Horse

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was hospitalized Sunday after being thrown from a horse while riding with his family, according to a statement from his office. The first-term Republican leader remains under medical care but is reportedly alert and in communication with his team.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen was hospitalized on Sunday following an accident while horseback riding with family members, according to an official statement from his office.

The Republican governor was thrown from a horse during the ride. His office noted that the horse was new but did not provide further details about the circumstances of the incident or the injuries sustained.

Governor’s Condition and Medical Care

“The Governor is alert and is in continuous touch with his team,” the statement read. Initially, Gov. Pillen was taken to Columbus Community Hospital. However, he was later transferred to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha “out of an abundance of caution,” his office confirmed.

The governor is expected to remain under medical supervision for several days.

Jim Pillen and Family Express Gratitude

Gov. Pillen and his family expressed their gratitude for the support they have received from Nebraskans during this time. “Gov. Pillen and his family are very appreciative of the thoughts and prayers given to them by Nebraskans, and they wish all Nebraskans a very merry Christmas,” the statement concluded.

This incident follows shortly after other notable events in Nebraska, highlighting the resilience of its community and leadership.

Jim Pillen a veterinarian and operated a successful businessman

Jim Pillen is serving his first term as Nebraska’s governor, having been elected in 2022 following the term limit of former Governor Pete Ricketts. Before assuming office, Pillen built a career as a veterinarian and operated a successful livestock business.

After taking office, Pillen appointed his predecessor, Pete Ricketts, to the U.S. Senate to fill the vacancy left by Ben Sasse, who stepped down to become president of the University of Florida.

