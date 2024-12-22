Jeff Bezos and Scott met in 1992 while working at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York. Bezos, who conducted Scott’s job interview, was instantly captivated by her.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his ex-wife MacKenzie Scott shared a remarkable journey that began with a swift courtship. The couple got engaged after just three months of dating and tied the knot six months after their first date.

Reflecting on his relationship with Scott, Bezos once stated in a 2017 Summit Series interview that he sought a partner who was resourceful. “I wanted a woman who could get me out of a third-world prison,” he said, emphasizing the importance of capability and supportiveness in a life partner.

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ First Wife?

Jeff Bezos and Scott met in 1992 while working at the hedge fund D.E. Shaw & Co. in New York. Bezos, who conducted Scott’s job interview, was instantly captivated by her.

Their deep connection led to their engagement and marriage in 1993. Shortly after, they moved to Seattle to launch Amazon, with Scott playing a crucial role in the company’s early years. As Amazon’s first employee, she handled accounting and contributed significantly to its establishment as an online bookseller.

In the same interview, Bezos expressed his preference for the term “work-life harmony” over “work-life balance.” He believed the latter implied a rigid trade-off, whereas harmony emphasized the positive interplay between professional and personal life.

He highlighted that being productive at work enhanced his role at home and vice versa.

The couple’s marriage, which lasted 26 years, was described by Scott in a 2013 Vogue interview as a partnership of complementary opposites.

She characterized Bezos as an extrovert, contrasting with her more introverted nature, and cited his infectious laugh as a major reason she fell in love with him. This dynamic, she believed, contributed to the longevity of their relationship.

Jeff Bezos’ Divorce From MacKenzie Scott

In 2019, Bezos and Scott announced their divorce after what Bezos described as “a long period of loving exploration and a trial separation.” Despite parting ways, they maintained an amicable relationship. Notably, the couple did not have a prenuptial agreement, as Amazon had not been established at the time of their marriage. As a result, Scott received $38.3 billion in Amazon shares as part of the settlement.

Post-divorce, Scott emerged as one of the world’s leading philanthropists, donating billions to various causes. By March 2022, she had given $3.9 billion to 465 nonprofits over nine months and an additional $2.7 billion to nearly 300 organizations earlier.

Her generosity extended across sectors, with significant contributions to educational institutions, social justice initiatives, and organizations like Goodwill of North Florida, where her donation was the largest in its history.

When Elon Musk Slammed Jeff Bezos’ First Wife

Scott’s charitable activities sparked mixed reactions. On X (formerly Twitter), Elon Musk criticized her philanthropy, claiming it reflected animosity toward her ex-husband. Musk’s comments included, “Super rich ex-wives who hate their former spouse should be listed among ‘Reasons that Western Civilization died.’”

Despite the criticism, Scott has remained steadfast in her mission, donating nearly $16 billion to over 1,900 organizations, cementing her legacy as a transformative philanthropist.

