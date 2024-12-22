Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, December 22, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss For THIS Reason

Lauren Sánchez has established herself in the fields of media, aviation, and philanthropy. A former Emmy-winning journalist, she has worked as a news anchor, co-host, and reporter on notable programs.

Who Is Jeff Bezos’ To Be Wife? Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued The Amazon Boss For THIS Reason

Amazon founder and the world’s second-richest man, Jeff Bezos, is reportedly set to marry his fiancée, Lauren Sánchez, in Aspen, Colorado, on Saturday, December 28.

According to sources, the ceremony will likely take place at actor Kevin Costner’s sprawling 160-acre Dunbar Ranch. The couple, along with their entourage, has already arrived in Aspen, preparing for the lavish event.

Jeff Bezos’ Luxurious Wedding Preparations

The Daily Mail revealed that Bezos and Sánchez have reserved Matsuhisa, a high-end sushi restaurant in Aspen, for exclusive use on December 26 and 27. Although the wedding venue is not officially confirmed, reports suggest Costner’s ranch will host the nuptials.

Guests will be accommodated in Aspen’s luxury St. Regis Hotel and private mansions secured by Bezos. Strict privacy measures have been implemented, including non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) and hiring event vendors from across the country. The couple has also sourced unique elements from around the world to enhance the wedding experience.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lauren Sanchez (@laurenwsanchez)

Lauren Sánchez: A Multitalented Career

Lauren Sánchez has established herself in the fields of media, aviation, and philanthropy. A former Emmy-winning journalist, she has worked as a news anchor, co-host, and reporter on notable programs like Good Day LA, Extra, and Fox 11 News at Ten.

In 2016, Sánchez expanded her career into aviation by earning her helicopter pilot’s license and founding Black Ops Aviation. As the first female-owned and operated aerial film production company, it has provided aerial footage for films and television projects.

Sánchez serves as Vice Chair of the Bezos Earth Fund, contributing to efforts to combat climate change and support social initiatives such as housing assistance, early childhood education, and community welfare. Her philanthropic efforts also include working with organizations like This is About Humanity and the Bezos Day One Fund, which focuses on providing shelter, hunger relief, and education to underserved families.

Beyond journalism and aviation, Sánchez has collaborated with the entertainment industry. She worked as a consultant on Christopher Nolan’s acclaimed film Dunkirk and served as an aerial producer for the movie Miss Bala. Additionally, she has contributed aerial expertise for Bezos’ space exploration company, Blue Origin.

Lauren Sánchez’s Brother Once Sued Bezos

Lauren Sánchez’s personal life has not been without controversy. Court documents revealed that her brother, Michael Sánchez, filed a lawsuit against Bezos and one of his consultants, accusing them of falsely claiming he leaked private photos of Bezos to the press.

Michael Sánchez contended he was trying to manage the narrative surrounding his sister’s relationship with Bezos, not leaking explicit content. However, Lauren refuted his claims, stating that her brother’s actions were a “deep and unforgivable betrayal” and that the lawsuit caused pain for her family.

The highly anticipated wedding of Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez promises to be a grand affair, reflecting their prominence and multifaceted careers.

MUST READ: Blake Lively Claims Justin Baldoni Showed Her Inappropriate Videos, Improvised Intimate Scenes Without Consent

Filed under

Jeff Bezos Lauren Sanchez richest man World news

Advertisement

Also Read

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: Bengali, Marathi, Pali, Prakrit And Assamese Granted Status Of Classical Languages.

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Bharat Progress Report 2024: PM Modi Becomes The 1st PM To Visit Ukraine Since 1992

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Mumbai Accident: Four-Year-Old Boy Killed By Speeding Hyundai Creta SUV

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million Ceremony At Kevin Costner’s Ranch

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos To Tie The Knot With Lauren Sanchez In Lavish $600 Million...

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope...

Entertainment

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope With The Star Leaving Him Scared

Wife Of a Very Powerful Man Once Broke Into Varun Dhawan’s House, Wanted To Elope

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Will Ryan Reynolds Confront Justin Baldoni Over Wife Blake Lively’s Sexual Harassment Lawsuit?

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their Combined Net Worth Surpasses $3 Billion

Who Is The Richest BTS Member? A Look At How BTS Generates Revenue As Their

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

‘My character is being assassinated’: Allu Arjun On Being Criticized On The Stampede

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram: Mere Pange Sarkaaran Naal

Diljit Dosanjh Hits Back At AP Dhillon After Getting Accused Of Blocking Him On Instagram:

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox