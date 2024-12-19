Neil Cavuto Net Worth: Was He The Wealthiest Fox News Anchor?

Neil Cavuto is leaving Fox News after nearly 30 years with the network, marking the end of a distinguished career. Despite being offered a new contract, Cavuto has decided to step down, with his final day on air set for Thursday.

Despite Fox News offering a new contract, Cavuto has declined the deal.

Network Statement on His Departure

Fox News expressed its appreciation for Cavuto’s contributions to the network in a statement:

“Neil Cavuto’s illustrious career has been a master class in journalism, and we’re extremely proud of his incredible 28-year run with Fox News Media. His programs have defined business news and set the standard for the entire industry. We wish him a heartfelt farewell and all the best on his next chapter.”

Neil Cavuto: A Legacy of Longevity and Integrity

Cavuto, one of Fox News’ longest-serving anchors, has become a staple of the network since its inception in 1996. He joins fellow anchor Sean Hannity as one of the few remaining personalities who were with Fox News from the beginning.

Throughout his career, Cavuto has maintained a reputation for adhering to Fox News’ original mantra of “fair and balanced.” Known for his willingness to question both Republicans and conservatives, as well as Democrats and liberals, Cavuto’s approach has been one of impartiality and integrity.

Neil Cavuto: Current Roles and Future Plans

At the time of his departure, Cavuto was hosting three prominent programs: Your World on weekdays from 4 to 5 p.m., Cavuto: Coast to Coast weekdays from 12 to 1 p.m. on Fox Business, and Cavuto Live on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Fox News has stated that Cavuto’s programs will be temporarily hosted by rotating anchors until a new show takes over.

