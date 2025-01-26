New Shocking Report Reveals Dark Side Of Davos: Sex Parties, NDAs For Prostitutes, And Sexual Requests During WEF 2025

Davos, Switzerland, is a picturesque town known for hosting the annual World Economic Forum (WEF), where global leaders come together to discuss critical issues like climate change, global security, and the next industrial revolution. However, the 2025 WEF has made headlines for a shocking and deeply disturbing reason: the wild and depraved sexual activities that unfolded behind closed doors among the global elite.

According to a bombshell report by UK-based DailyMail, escort agencies saw a significant surge in demand during the WEF, as wealthy attendees indulged in sex parties, orgies, and other unrestrained sexual acts. The report detailed how many attendees paid top dollar to bring their most depraved sexual fantasies to life, hiring prostitutes and transsexual women for these illicit gatherings. Furthermore, demand for non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) soared, as those involved in these activities sought to protect their identities and silence the truth.

Sex Parties, Orgies, and NDAs

A spokesperson from the website Titt4Tat, a platform that arranges paid “dates,” revealed that the number of escort bookings during the WEF skyrocketed in 2025. Around 300 women and trans women were booked for various events, up from 170 in 2024. These attendees, including some of the most powerful figures in business and politics, reportedly organized multiple orgies at once, where sex parties took center stage.

What stood out in 2025 was the rise in NDAs, with many women signing confidentiality agreements before participating in these high-end sexual gatherings. This was reportedly a response to the increasing public attention on similar events in Hollywood, which raised concerns about the potential leakage of information regarding the WEF’s hidden activities.

The Most Popular Requests and BDSM

The DailyMail article also revealed the darker desires of the WEF’s elite attendees. Susann, from Escort Avantgarde, a Swiss escort agency, claimed that anal sex was the most requested sexual act during the events. Moreover, the report highlighted disturbing claims that the higher a person’s professional or social rank, the lower their inhibitions when it came to physical violence. Some reports even speculated that powerful men may have engaged in acts of BDSM, with escort women as unwilling participants.

While some agencies catered to sophisticated clients, offering bilingual escorts fluent in English, German, and French, others focused on providing a higher-class experience with models who could engage in intellectual conversations and blend into high-society environments.

Premium Prices for ‘Company’

The prices paid for escorts during the WEF were staggering, with some women reportedly commanding as much as £6,000 (Rs 6.45 lakh) per booking. The average booking duration at these events was around four hours, leading to an estimated £270,000 (Rs 2.9 crore) spent on just one website’s bookings during the first three days of the event. However, other agencies may have earned even more, with a rough estimate of around CHF1 million (Rs 9.68 crore) in total bookings across various providers.

Davos, known for its influential attendees — including business tycoons, celebrities, politicians, and journalists — has long been a place where corporate and political decision-making occurs behind closed doors. In 2025, however, it seems some of the most significant decisions were not about global security or climate change, but about the elite’s darker pleasures and indulgences. The annual event, originally meant to tackle global issues, revealed a troubling underbelly of excess and depravity that will undoubtedly become one of the most talked-about aspects of this year’s meeting.

