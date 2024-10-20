Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 20, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi In Mexico

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Polanco, Basque de Chapultepec, in Mexico City. On the occasion a Mexican artist performed a rendition of Mahatma Gandhi's favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan toh’.

Nirmala Sitharaman Pays Floral Tribute to Mahatma Gandhi In Mexico

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman paid floral tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Polanco, Basque de Chapultepec, in Mexico City. On the occasion a Mexican artist performed a rendition of Mahatma Gandhi’s favourite bhajan ‘Vaishnav Jan toh’.

Sitharaman is in Mexico from October 17 to October 20 to interact with political and business leaders from various sectors in both Guadalajara and Mexico City.
Earlier Sitharaman invited Mexican investors to explore opportunities in India’s Global In-House Capability Centers (GICCs), aircraft leasing, ship leasing, and even foreign university setups at

GIFT-IFSC, which is emerging as a global hub for reinsurance and sustainable finance.

The Finance Minister participated in the India-Mexico Trade and Investment Summit, marking a significant step towards enhancing bilateral trade and investment ties between both countries, the Finance Ministry said in a post on social media X.

Sitharaman urged private sector leaders from both nations to drive forward this growing partnership, particularly in sectors like pharmaceuticals, MedTech, and digital innovation, to strengthen the economic ties between India and Mexico.

Addressing the summit, Finance Minister Sitharaman highlighted the potential for a multi-sectoral partnership between India and Mexico, emphasising India’s growing strength in manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and automotive sectors. She recalled the elevation of India-Mexico relations from a ‘Privileged Partnership’ to a ‘Strategic Partnership’ during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 2016 visit to Mexico.

On the sidelines of the summit, a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between CII and CCE, aimed at fostering greater business-to-business interactions and increasing Mexico’s sourcing of pharmaceuticals and medical devices from India.

The Summit was centered on boosting collaboration between the two nations in diverse sectors including IT, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and automotive industries.
Organised by the Trade and Commerce Council of India, in collaboration with CII and the Indian Embassy in Mexico, the summit drew in over 250 business leaders and investors across various industries.

MUST READ | How Old Is Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu And What Does His Name Mean In Hebrew?

(With inputs from ANI)

Filed under

mahatma gandhi Nirmala Sitharaman Nirmala Sitharaman mexico
Advertisement

Also Read

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Delhi’s Air Quality Deteriorates, BJP Blames AAP For 10 Years Of Inaction

Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Priyanka Gandhi vs Navya Haridas: A High-Stakes Battle for Wayanad Bypolls

Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Delhi: Blast Reported Outside CRPF School In Prashant Vihar

Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Omar Abdullah Flags Off Kashmir’s First Ever International Marathon

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal? The Billionaire’s Daughter Detained In Uganda

Who Is Vasundhara Oswal? The Billionaire’s Daughter Detained In Uganda

Entertainment

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Zayn Malik Postpones U.S. Tour Following ‘Heartbreaking’ Loss of Liam Payne

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Anil Sharma On Nana Patekar’s ‘Vanvaas’: It’s A Topic That Touches…

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Family Man Season 3 Will Be Out In A Couple Of Months: Gul Panag

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Karan Johar Celebrates 12 Years Of Student of The Year With Adorable Behind-The-Scene Pictures

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Why Is the Internet Thanking Beyoncé? Unpacking the Viral #ThankYouBeyoncé Theory

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox