Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, December 17, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI Is Capable Enough

The growing reliance on AI and automation, as highlighted by Klarna and IBM, reflects a significant transformation in how businesses manage operations.

No More Jobs For Humans? THIS Company Has Stopped Hiring Employees As CEO Feels AI Is Capable Enough

Sebastian Siemiatkowski, CEO of Klarna, has made waves with his assertion that artificial intelligence (AI) is now capable of handling most tasks traditionally performed by human employees.

Klarna, best known for its “buy now, pay later” services, is increasingly relying on AI, fueling broader debates about the future of human employment.

Workforce Reduction Through Natural Attrition

In a recent interview with Bloomberg TV, Siemiatkowski explained that Klarna opted to halt hiring over a year ago, leading to a gradual workforce reduction.

The company’s employee count has decreased from 4,500 to 3,500, a result of its natural annual attrition rate of approximately 20%, which is common in the tech industry. Rather than resorting to layoffs, Klarna chose not to replace employees who left the company.

He described this strategy as a deliberate move toward automation and AI-driven operations. “We have a natural attrition like every tech company. People stay for about five years, so 20 percent leave every year. By not hiring, we are simply shrinking,” Siemiatkowski stated.

Financial Benefits for Remaining Employees

Siemiatkowski also noted that the decision to reduce staffing levels will not negatively affect the salaries of employees who remain. On the contrary, the company may use the financial savings from a smaller workforce to offer higher compensation to existing staff. While Klarna’s website still advertises limited job openings, these roles are primarily focused on essential positions like engineering.

Klarna’s workforce strategy aligns with a larger shift across industries as companies increasingly embrace automation and AI. For example, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna recently predicted that AI could replace certain job functions over the next five years. He specifically pointed to departments such as Human Resources (HR) as likely candidates for automation-driven restructuring.

The growing reliance on AI and automation, as highlighted by Klarna and IBM, reflects a significant transformation in how businesses manage operations. While AI brings efficiencies, its impact on employment raises important questions about the balance between technology and the human workforce.

ALSO READ: Will Donald Trump Not Allow US Government And Military To Buy EVs? Here’s The Truth

Filed under

AI news klarna CEO latest viral news Latest world news Trending news

Advertisement

Also Read

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

Chennai Celebrates D.Gukesh’s Victory: TN Govt. Hosts Grand Felicitation For 2024 FIDE World Champion

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore After Historic Win

WATCH | World Chess Champion Gukesh Overcomes Fear Of Heights With Bungee Jump In Singapore...

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

Protected Monument? Delhi HC Grants Time To ASI To Conduct Jama Masjid Survey

Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

Mahakumbh 2025: Drones As ‘Third Eye’ In Yogi Adityanath’s Hi-Tech Security Initiative

Entertainment

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Gives It Back To Haters Over Insulting Atlee, Asks Not To Spread HATE

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar On His Show, Here’s What Happened

Kapil Sharma Faces Backlash For Alleged Question With ‘Racist’ Undertone To ‘Jawan’ Director Atlee Kumar

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made Him Guardian Of Hindu?’

Shatrughan Sinha Slams Mukesh Khanna On ‘Trolling’ Sonakshi Sinha Over Ramayan Knowledge, Says ‘Who Made

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Worst Business Class Experience, Says A YouTuber After Flying Air India- Watch VIRAL Video!

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will No Longer Be Available Globally

Did Adele Copy Million Years Ago Song From A Brazilian Artist? Singer’s 2015 Hit Will

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can SAVE With These Secret Tips

Planning To Enjoy Christmas And New Year But Can’t Spend Big? Here’s How You Can

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Top Mental Health Trends In The Workplace For 2024

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Winter Superfoods: The Ultimate Guide To Keep Warm And Healthy With These Nutrient-Dense Meals

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

Dreaming Of Christmas Magic? Visit Santa Claus Village In Finland This Season

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

10 Early Cancer Warning Symptoms That Could Save Your Life

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox