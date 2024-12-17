Between 2008 and 2019, vehicle fuel efficiency in the U.S. stagnated, and only after 2021 did the EPA begin enforcing stricter limits on carbon dioxide and other tailpipe pollutants.

The incoming Trump administration reportedly has extensive plans to slow down the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States.

According to documents seen by a leading news agency, these measures include removing EV subsidies, halting federal investments in charging infrastructure, imposing restrictions on battery imports, and reversing policies that require government agencies to adopt EVs.

Is Trump Ending EV Subsidies?

One of the primary goals of the new administration is to eliminate the $7,500 federal tax credit that incentivizes EV purchases. Additionally, the administration aims to reclaim a significant portion of the $7.5 billion allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act (2022) for expanding EV charging infrastructure. Since much of this funding remains unspent due to lengthy project timelines, the Trump team believes it can halt further disbursements.

The current funding process mirrors how highway projects are financed, where states manage fund allocations. However, under the new administration, many of these projects may be abandoned before completion. To expedite charger deployments, the Trump team plans to eliminate environmental review requirements for infrastructure projects like charging stations.

Rolling Back EPA Fuel Efficiency Standards

The Trump administration also intends to roll back the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) fuel efficiency standards to 2019 levels. This would increase permissible vehicle emissions by about 25% compared to the stricter rules implemented under the Biden administration.

Between 2008 and 2019, vehicle fuel efficiency in the U.S. stagnated, and only after 2021 did the EPA begin enforcing stricter limits on carbon dioxide and other tailpipe pollutants.

Blocking EV Battery Imports and Imposing Tariffs

The Trump team plans to use national security as a justification for restricting EV battery imports under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. While the Biden administration has imposed targeted tariffs on Chinese-made EVs and batteries to protect domestic industries, the incoming administration intends to implement tariffs globally. This move could significantly increase EV costs. However, individual countries may be allowed to negotiate exemptions.

California and other so-called ZEV states (Zero Emission Vehicle states) currently operate under stricter emissions rules than federal regulations. Starting in model year 2026, these states require that one-third of all new vehicles sold be battery-electric, provided the EPA grants California a waiver. The Trump administration is expected to challenge California’s ability to enforce its own emissions regulations, as well as similar efforts by other states.

The ZEV states include California, Connecticut, Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, and the District of Columbia.

Reversing Federal and Military EV Adoption Plans

The Trump team plans to scrap current requirements for the federal government to transition to EVs. Under existing policies, federal agencies must ensure all light-duty vehicles are zero-emissions by 2027.

This requirement will no longer stand. Similarly, programs within the Department of Defense (DoD) aimed at developing or adopting electric military vehicles will be halted.

Removal of Automation Safety Regulations

The administration also intends to eliminate safety reporting requirements for vehicles operating with partial automation, such as Tesla Autopilot. Presently, automakers must report incidents to the government when such systems are involved in crashes. This rule, which has led to scrutiny of Tesla after numerous accidents, injuries, and fatalities, will be removed.

The incoming Trump administration’s plans represent a significant shift in U.S. policies toward electric vehicles and emissions regulations. By ending subsidies, halting charging infrastructure projects, imposing global tariffs, and rolling back fuel efficiency standards, these measures are likely to slow EV adoption and increase costs.

Additionally, the federal government’s and military’s transition to electric fleets will be reversed, while safety reporting requirements for automated systems will be scrapped. These policies underscore a renewed focus on supporting traditional fuel-powered vehicles at the expense of EV advancements and environmental regulations.