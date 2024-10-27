Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, October 27, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo echoed this sentiment, predicting a decline in oil prices on Monday.

Oil Prices likely To Fall After Israel Shows Restraint In Strikes On Iran

Brent and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures experienced a 4% increase last week amid fluctuating market conditions, as investors weighed the uncertainty surrounding Israel’s response to the Iranian missile attack on October 1, along with the upcoming U.S. elections.

Israeli jets carried out three waves of strikes early Saturday morning against missile factories and other targets in western Iran and near Tehran, marking another escalation in the ongoing tensions between these Middle Eastern rivals.

Harry Tchilinguirian, head of research at Onyx, commented on LinkedIn that the market can now “breathe a big sigh of relief,” as the uncertainty regarding Israel’s actions has been clarified. He noted that the strikes occurred after U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s visit, presenting a favorable scenario for the U.S. administration with elections just two weeks away.

Market analyst Tony Sycamore from IG in Sydney pointed out that Israel’s decision not to target oil infrastructure, combined with reports suggesting Iran will refrain from retaliating, has reduced uncertainty. He predicted that there may be a “buy the rumor, sell the fact” reaction when crude oil futures trading resumes, with WTI potentially dropping back to around $70 a barrel.

Tchilinguirian also anticipates a rapid deflation of the geopolitical risk premium previously factored into oil prices, expecting Brent crude to fall toward the $74-$75 range. UBS commodity analyst Giovanni Staunovo echoed this sentiment, predicting a decline in oil prices on Monday due to Israel’s measured response. However, he believes any decrease is likely to be short-lived, as the market had not fully accounted for a significant risk premium.

MUST READ: Pakistan Seeks Additional 10 Billion Yuan Loan From China: Report

Filed under

iran Israel middle east Oil Prices
Advertisement

Also Read

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Why Do You Fall Asleep On The Couch But Stay Awake In Bed?

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Musk Responds to Biden’s Jabs: ‘Puppet’ or Not, I’m Here to Stay

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He Say?

Why Did Sundar Pichai Call Donald Trump After His McDonald’s Visit And What Did He...

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won the Lottery?

Kerala Lottery Results, October 26 & 27, 2024: What Were the Lucky Numbers That Won...

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Kali Puja 2024: Date, Puja Muhurat, Vidhi, Significance

Entertainment

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

What Did Tom Hanks Say About His Reunion With Robin Wright After 30 Years?

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

SURPRISE! Rohit Shetty Confirms Salman Khan Cameo In Singham Again

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Johnny Depp Calls Recent Experiences In Industry As ‘Vast Wilderness’- Here’s Why!

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Kate Winslet Reveals The Iconic Titanic Door Was Actually A Piece Of The Ship’s Bannister

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Vidya Balan Reveals She Didn’t Show Madhuri Dixit How Nervous She Was: I Worked Hard

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Festive Sales: Appliance Makers Expect 30% Growth On Higher Online Sales

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Dior Completes Stunning Restoration of Venice’s Historic Porta Magna

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Giorgio Armani Unveils Largest Hong Kong Boutique, Sets a New Standard in Luxury Retail

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

Understanding Pet Stress During Diwali, What You Need To Know

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Advertisement

#USElections2024 | Who do you think will win the U.S General Elections?

Total votes: 0

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox