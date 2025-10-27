LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike Kurram violence Guangzhou JD Vance Controversy balochistan Maharashtra Woman Doctor Suicide Case AQI levels chhath puja rohit sharma Gaza Nuseirat strike
LIVE TV
Home > World > Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework
Bugonia movie 2025 Premiere Reaction: Fans shave their heads in excitement to attend the premiere of Emma Stone’s sci-fi hit 'Bugonia'.

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 27, 2025 06:42:26 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

By Sam Li and Lewis Jackson Oct 27 (Reuters) – Oil prices rose in early trade on Monday after U.S. and Chinese economic officials sketched out a trade-deal framework, easing fears that tariffs and export curbs between the world's top two oil consumers could dent global economic growth. Brent crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.7%, to $66.40 a barrel by 0027 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures rose 46 cents, or 0.75%, to $61.96, after rising 8.9% and 7.7%, respectively, in the previous week on U.S. and EU sanctions on Russia. Haitong Securities said in a note that market expectations have improved following new sanctions on Russia and the easing of U.S.-China tensions, countering concerns about crude oversupply that had driven prices down earlier in October. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday top Chinese and U.S. economic officials hashed out a "very substantial framework" for a trade deal in Kuala Lumpur, which would allow President Donald Trump and President Xi Jinping to discuss trade cooperation later this week. Bessent said the framework would avoid 100% U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods and achieve a deferral of China's rare-earth export controls. Trump also said on Sunday he was optimistic about reaching an agreement with Beijing and expected to hold meetings in China and the United States. “I think we’re going to have a deal with China," Trump said. "We’re going to meet them later in China and we’re going to meet them in the U.S., either Washington or Mar-a-Lago." The positive trade-deal framework helps offset concerns that Russia could offset new U.S. sanctions, targeting Rosneft and Lukoil, by offering deeper discounts and using shadow fleets to lure buyers, said Tony Sycamore, a market analyst at IG. “However, if sanctions on Russian energy are less effective than expected, oversupply pressures could return to the market,” said Yang An, an analyst at Haitong Securities. (Reporting by Sam Li and Lewis Jackson; Editing by Sonali Paul)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 27, 2025 6:42 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

GRAINS-Soybeans jump as Bessent points to possible Trump-Xi talk hopes

BRIEF-Sinopharm Group Posts 9M Net Profit Attributable RMB5.31 Billion

UPDATE 1-Ahead of Trump-Xi meeting, China says bombers flew near Taiwan

UPDATE 2-Argentina early midterm results show big boost for Milei libertarian overhaul

Why Gen Z Is Quietly Walking Away From Big Corporate Jobs, An Oxford Graduate Reveals The Real Reason

LATEST NEWS

Dollar hits two-week high against yen as trade talks, Fed meeting loom

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Japan's leading indicator of service inflation perks up in September

Philadelphia Union beat Chicago Fire on penalties in playoff opener

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

Why Gen Z Is Quietly Walking Away From Big Corporate Jobs, An Oxford Graduate Reveals The Real Reason

Australia sues Microsoft over AI-linked subscription price hikes

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

STILLS – Norris wins in Mexico to take F1 lead from Piastri

UPDATE 7-NFL Standings

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework
Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework
Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework
Oil prices rise after US and China reach trade-deal framework

QUICK LINKS