Munich’s Oktoberfest 2024 concluded with a cheerful celebration, drawing roughly 6.7 million visitors who enjoyed a total of around 7 million litres of beer served in the iconic 1-liter Maß mugs. Although attendance was slightly down from last year, with 7.2 million guests in 2023, event organizers reported a smooth, relaxed atmosphere this season, with fewer incidents overall.

According to Clemens Baumgärtner, Munich’s Oktoberfest director, this year’s festival saw fewer medical emergencies and crimes. “Our security strategy worked well thanks to the cooperation of police, fire services, and other partners,” he noted.

However, Baumgärtner did step in to assist when a 16-year-old guest, who consumed around six litres of beer, fell unconscious. The young attendee recovered following hospital care.

Visitors from Across the Globe, Including a Surge from India

The festival welcomed locals from Munich and across Bavaria, alongside international visitors from countries like the US, Italy, and the UK. Notably, there was a growing number of guests from India, marking the country’s increasing interest in the Bavarian tradition.

Roasted Chicken and Non-Alcoholic Options Gain Popularity

As usual, Bavarian roasted chicken, or Hendl, held its title as Oktoberfest’s most popular food item. Non-alcoholic drink choices like sparkling water and apple juice mixes also saw high demand, while alcohol-free beer made up 4-5% of total beer sales. The demand for meals increased by 9% compared to last year, with visitors opting for Bavarian delicacies alongside their Maß.

Eco-Friendly Oktoberfest with Lower Crime and Medical Calls

The event continued its commitment to sustainability, sourcing all its energy from renewable sources for the second consecutive year. Crime rates dropped by around 25% compared to last year, according to Munich police, and local ambulance services reported a 29% decrease in call-outs. Youth services noted a minimal number of cases where underage attendees required assistance after consuming too much alcohol.

Lost Items Include Lederhosen and Wedding Rings

Oktoberfest’s lost and found reported around 3,500 misplaced items, including 700 wallets, 315 cell phones, and even five wedding rings. Among the more unusual finds were 16 pairs of Lederhosen, a set of handcuffs, and a few pairs of women’s shoes, possibly swapped for festival-themed sandals. Security guards also intercepted roughly 98,000 attempts by guests trying to sneak their beer mugs out as souvenirs.

As Oktoberfest 2024 draws to a close, Munich bids farewell to another season filled with Bavarian traditions, high spirits, and international camaraderie. The city looks forward to welcoming even more visitors next year.