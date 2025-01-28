OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Chinese AI Model DeepSeek R1

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has lauded the latest artificial intelligence model launched by Chinese competitor DeepSeek. In a recent social media post, Altman described DeepSeek’s R1 as an “impressive model,” highlighting its capabilities and cost-effectiveness.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

He further noted that the emergence of a new player in the AI space is “invigorating,” signaling healthy competition in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Altman’s comments underscore the growing global innovation in AI technology and the recognition of advancements beyond traditional tech hubs.

deepseek’s r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price. Advertisement · Scroll to continue we will obviously deliver much better models and also it’s legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases. — Sam Altman (@sama) January 28, 2025

Sharing it on the social media handle X, he wrote, “deepseek’s r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price. we will obviously deliver much better models and also it’s legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.”

He adds , “but mostly we are excited to continue to execute on our research roadmap and believe more compute is more important now than ever before to succeed at our mission. the world is going to want to use a LOT of ai, and really be quite amazed by the next gen models coming.”

Also Read: Instead Of Taxing US Citizens, Donald Trump To Impose Tax On Foreign Nations, Know Why