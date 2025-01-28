Home
Tuesday, January 28, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Chinese AI Model DeepSeek R1

Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has lauded the latest artificial intelligence model launched by Chinese competitor DeepSeek.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman Praises Chinese AI Model DeepSeek R1


Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, has lauded the latest artificial intelligence model launched by Chinese competitor DeepSeek. In a recent social media post, Altman described DeepSeek’s R1 as an “impressive model,” highlighting its capabilities and cost-effectiveness.

He further noted that the emergence of a new player in the AI space is “invigorating,” signaling healthy competition in the rapidly evolving field of artificial intelligence. Altman’s comments underscore the growing global innovation in AI technology and the recognition of advancements beyond traditional tech hubs.

Sharing it on the social media handle X, he wrote, “deepseek’s r1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they’re able to deliver for the price. we will obviously deliver much better models and also it’s legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases.”

He adds , “but mostly we are excited to continue to execute on our research roadmap and believe more compute is more important now than ever before to succeed at our mission. the world is going to want to use a LOT of ai, and really be quite amazed by the next gen models coming.”

Also Read: Instead Of Taxing US Citizens, Donald Trump To Impose Tax On Foreign Nations, Know Why

