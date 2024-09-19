Over 100 Former Republican Officials Call Trump Unfit To Serve As President, Back Harris

A group of over 100 notable former officials from Republican officials has expressed their support for Kamala Harris in a pointed letter, asserting that Donald Trump is unqualified to serve again as President or hold any public office.

The letter includes signatures from prominent figures such as former defense secretaries Chuck Hagel and William Cohen, former CIA directors Michael Hayden and William Webster, and ex-Trump administration officials Miles Taylor and Olivia Troye, among others.

Letter contends Trump’s admiration for authoritarian leaders

While the signatories acknowledge that they may not agree with Harris on various issues, they contend that Trump’s admiration for authoritarian leaders and his actions on January 6 disqualify him from future office. They criticize Trump for fostering chaos in government, praising adversaries, undermining allies, politicizing the military, and prioritizing personal interests over national ones. They also highlight his betrayal of democratic values and the foundational principles of the country.

The GOP officials commended Harris for her positions on supporting Israel, NATO, and increasing personnel at the U.S.-Mexico border. In response, Trump campaign official Steven Cheung remarked that the signatories are part of the group that led the country into prolonged foreign conflicts, benefiting financially while the American public suffered, and emphasized that Trump is the only modern president who did not initiate new wars.

Republican support for Harris

Notable anti-Trump Republicans have rallied behind Harris, including former U.S. representative Liz Cheney. She recently declared her intention to vote for Harris, a decision supported by her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney. Cheney mentioned her deep consideration of the matter, highlighting the dangers posed by Trump as her reason for supporting Harris.

Others have taken their support for Harris even further, with former Illinois congressman Adam Kinzinger participating in the Democratic National Convention. During the event, he characterized Trump as a weak individual pretending to be strong, a small person acting larger than life, and a disingenuous figure playing the victim.

The Harris campaign is likely hoping that these endorsements will resonate with independents and moderate Republicans. A recent poll from USA Today and Suffolk University indicated that Harris holds a 43-38 advantage among independents in the crucial swing state of Pennsylvania, reflecting her overall lead in the presidential race thus far.

