Donald Trump Doubles Down Against Haitian Migrants, Says They’re ‘Destroying America’

Donald Trump is intensifying his unusual and confrontational language regarding Haitian migrants in Springfield, Ohio, claiming that they are having a detrimental effect on the country.

At a rally in Uniondale, New York, the former president assured attendees that he would visit Springfield, a small city caught in a storm of negative media attention as he and his running mate, JD Vance, propagated unfounded rumors that Haitian migrants were stealing and consuming local pets.

Vance chose to circulate the baseless allegation against Haitian Migrants

During a debate with Vice President Kamala Harris in Philadelphia on September 10, Trump criticized the Biden-Harris administration for permitting a large influx of people into the United States. He remarked that many towns feel embarrassed to discuss the issue and falsely asserted that in Springfield, migrants were harming local pets, stating that it was a disgraceful situation.

Reports indicate that a staff member for Vance was informed by a Springfield official that the rumor was untrue. Nevertheless, Vance chose to circulate the baseless allegation, which has incited bomb threats against schools and city facilities and fostered anxiety within Haitian communities across the country. The Springfield official confirmed that there was no evidence supporting the claims and characterized them as unfounded.

Vance had already tweeted about the rumor that morning and later amplified the claim, even more aggressively, the next day during the Trump-Harris debate.

Trump once again targeted the Haitian migrants

At a Long Island event on Wednesday night, Trump once again targeted the Haitian community in Springfield, reiterating his intention to visit the town while making false assertions about the migrants there.

He claimed that Springfield, a small town with no issues, had experienced a surge of 32,000 illegal immigrants, nearly doubling its population in just a few weeks. He expressed disbelief at this situation and vowed to go to Springfield in the upcoming weeks.

Trump remarked humorously that attendees might never see him again, joking about potentially being “stuck” in Springfield.

Haitian immigrants are legally present in the US

The city of Springfield has stated on its official website that Haitian immigrants are legally present in the U.S. under the Immigration Parole Program and can apply for Temporary Protected Status (TPS), which has been granted through February 3, 2026.

Trump also commented on the local mayor, whom he described as nice but criticized for his approach, pointing out that instead of advocating for the removal of migrants, the mayor mentioned hiring teachers for English instruction.

He expressed disbelief at the notion of hiring interpreters to assist migrant children in schools, questioning what was happening in the country.

In response to the escalating situation, Ohio state police have been called in to enhance school security, as reported by Governor Mike DeWine. Local officials have also canceled a cultural diversity celebration after bomb threats led to the evacuation of several city buildings and schools, with at least 33 threats reported, none of which were credible.

Vance continues to label Haitian migrants as illegal

On Wednesday night, Trump reiterated his stance on removing migrants, stating that they entered the country illegally and were detrimental to it.

Republican Mayor Rob Rue of Springfield indicated in a press conference that a visit from Trump would put a significant strain on local resources and expressed indifference if the visit were to be canceled.

DeWine emphasized the strain on resources, acknowledging the local challenges. Meanwhile, Vance continued to label the Haitian migrants in Springfield as “illegal,” despite their legal status.

