Sunday, December 1, 2024
Over 7 Lakh International Students May Be Forced To Leave Canada

Over 7 lakh international students in Canada face uncertainty as temporary permits near expiration. Amid tighter immigration policies and reduced renewals, students struggle with residency prospects.

The future of over 7 lakh international students in Canada is at stake due to the changing immigration policies of Canada, as nearly five million temporary permits are going to expire by the end of 2025. Immigration Minister Marc Miller recently told the Commons immigration committee that the authorities expect most permit holders to leave the country voluntarily, though the monitoring mechanisms such as the Canada Border Services Agency have been put in place for non-compliance.

Among expiring permits, 766,000 are held by international students, who have even greater hurdles with the tighter measures. Though some may be eligible for permit renewals or for a PGWP that gives temporary work experience in Canada, many remain unsure if they’ll stay. “Not all temporary residents will have to leave,” Minister Miller explained. “Work permits, of course, are required if a permanent residence is sought.”.

Statistics reveal that as of May 2023, more than one million international students were in Canada. Of these, 396,235 had PGWPs by the end of 2023, almost triple the number since 2018. But with lakhs of these permits to expire soon, the competition for permanent residency is likely to escalate in the face of tightening immigration policies.

Protests And Growing Concerns

Since August, students from Punjab have been protesting in Brampton, as they have been frustrated with the new policies that have been enforced. Most of them argue that they were deceived into believing that this stay would be an extended opportunity to remain in Canada. The government has already decreased international student permits by 35% in 2024 and aims to decrease them by 10% in 2025, due to housing market pressures.

Politics Heats Up

The controversy has triggered sharp political attacks, with the conservative leader, Pierre Poilievre, attacking the prime minister, Justin Trudeau’s policy for bringing uncertainty for the temporary residents without ending housing shortfalls.

The number of temporary residents stands at approximately five million. In the scenario where such numbers expire, indicates poor governance and a failure to make proper plans. The status of international students and other temporary residents continues facing uncertainty as immigration changes further.

