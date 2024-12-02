Oxford Word of the Year for 2024, brain rot, has captured the collective anxiety about the mental toll of digital overindulgence in a world dominated by endless scrolling and algorithm-driven feeds.

Is your daily routine consumed by endless swipes through social media feeds? If so, you might resonate with “brain rot,” the Oxford Word of the Year for 2024.

This culturally significant term highlights growing concerns about how excessive digital engagement impacts mental clarity and intellectual well-being. Its surge in usage — a 230% increase in just one year — shows global unease about the negative effects of an always-online lifestyle.

What is brain rot?

The term refers to a perceived decline in cognitive or intellectual abilities, often linked to overconsumption of trivial, repetitive, or low-quality online content. It has become a shorthand for the mental toll of mindless scrolling, particularly on social media platforms.

Interestingly, “brain rot” predates the digital age. Its earliest recorded use appears in Henry David Thoreau’s 1854 classic Walden, where he critiqued societal superficiality, asking: “While England endeavours to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavour to cure the brain-rot — which prevails so much more widely and fatally?” Thoreau’s cautionary words have found renewed relevance in the age of TikTok algorithms and infinite scrolling.

Oxford word of the year reflects anxiety, not a medical condition

While evocative, “brain rot” is not a scientifically recognized condition. Psychologist and Oxford professor Andrew Przybylski explains, “There’s no evidence of brain rot actually being a thing. Instead, it describes our dissatisfaction with the online world and bundles our anxieties about social media.”

Casper Grathwohl, president of Oxford Languages, echoes this sentiment, noting that word-of-the-year choices often mirror societal concerns. “Over the last two decades, you can see society’s growing preoccupation with how our virtual lives are evolving. ‘Brain rot’ reflects one of the perceived dangers of digital life, particularly how we spend our free time.”

Oxford word of the year: From online jargon to mainstream discourse

Initially popularized on platforms like TikTok and Twitter, particularly among Gen Z and Gen Alpha, “brain rot” has transcended its niche origins. It now serves as a broader cultural critique of the addictive nature of algorithms and the perceived decline in online content quality.

“Last year’s word, ‘rizz,’ highlighted the playful side of online communities,” says Grathwohl. “‘Brain rot,’ by contrast, speaks to the darker undercurrents of our digital experiences.”

Other words in competition

The competition for Oxford’s Word of the Year was stiff, with other finalists capturing distinct aspects of contemporary life:

Demure: A term for reserved, understated style or behavior, driven by a viral TikTok trend emphasizing minimalist fashion and mindful makeup.

Dynamic Pricing: The practice of adjusting prices based on demand, increasingly common in industries like travel and entertainment.

Lore: Referring to essential knowledge or backstory, often in discussions of pop culture and fandoms.

Romantasy: A genre blending romance and fantasy, popularized by works like *Fourth Wing*.

Slop: Describing low-quality, AI-generated content spread indiscriminately online.

