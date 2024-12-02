Russian President Putin shelves ‘World Friendship Games’ Meant To Rival Olympics

Russia's plan to host an alternative to the Olympic Games is now on hold, and with the IOC’s criticism and global political tensions, it is unclear when or if the event will take place in 2025.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has postponed the World Friendship Games, initially planned for 2024, to an unspecified date in 2025. The event, which was intended as a Russian alternative to the Olympics, faced criticism from the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and other nations, particularly following Russia’s exclusion from the Paris Olympics due to its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

The World Friendship Games were originally set to take place in Yekaterinburg, Russia, in September 2024. However, a decree published on Monday announced the event’s delay until a future date in 2025, with no specific rescheduled time given. The Kremlin’s official statement cited that the Games would be postponed “until a special decision” by President Putin.

Background and Controversy

The Friendship Games were launched as a direct response to Russia’s ban from the Paris Olympics, imposed by the IOC because of its invasion of Ukraine. The IOC called the event a “cynical attempt to politicize sport” and urged countries to refrain from participating. Ukraine accused Russia of attempting to use the event for propaganda purposes.

This move comes after the IOC’s controversial decision to bar Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing under their national flags in the 2024 Summer Olympics. In retaliation, Russia accused the IOC of “neo-Nazism” and expressed its frustration over the exclusion of its athletes.

Historical Context

The idea for the World Friendship Games was inspired by similar events during the Soviet era, particularly the 1980s when several socialist nations boycotted the Los Angeles Olympics. The Friendship Games were intended as an alternative international sporting event, with participation from socialist countries.

As tensions continue to rise over the politicization of sports, the future of the World Friendship Games remains uncertain. Russia’s plan to host an alternative to the Olympic Games is now on hold, and with the IOC’s criticism and global political tensions, it is unclear when or if the event will take place in 2025.

