Pakistan: 11 Police Officers & 120 Afghan Nationals Arrested During PTI Protests In Islamabad

Cracking down on Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protesters, federal interior minister Mohsin Naqvi revealed that 11 officers from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) police and 120 Afghan nationals arrested in Islamabad. Reports ARY News.

Further Naqvi also revealed, that a total of 564 individuals were detained during the protests, which were reportedly led by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur. The situation escalated into violence, with reports of firing directed at police, resulting in several injuries among law enforcement officers.

While Naqvi confirmed that no fatalities occurred, he stated that 75 Punjab police officers and 31 officers from Islamabad sustained injuries during the unrest, with one officer in serious condition.

He also noted, that the protesters had intended to remain until October 17 and disrupt peace in Islamabad, praising the police for their restraint during the confrontations.

According to Naqvi, the initial assumption by police was that the detained individuals were protesters; however, it became clear that they were KP police officers.

He described the arrested individuals as “well-trained” and armed, stating that legal action would be pursued against those responsible for instigating the protest, particularly those who turned it violent.

Meanwhile, PTI accused Naqvi and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) of ordering tear gas shelling at D-Chowk in Islamabad.

PTI also shared a video on X, showing security personnel deploying tear gas against protesters, with the message: “Mohsin Naqvi and PMLN have ordered massive tear gas shelling at D-Chowk. Attacking your own peaceful protestors won’t stop them!”

