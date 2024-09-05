Pakistan: 520 Million Corruption Scandal Embroils Larkana Hospital

An investigation has been initiated by the Anti-Corruption Establishment into alleged embezzlement of over Rs 520 million at Chandka Medical College Hospital located in Larkana city of Sindh, ARY News reported.

The probe centres on accusations of embezzlement involving former Medical Superintendent Dr Gulzar Tanyu, related to the purchase of hospital machinery in 2022.

Anti-Corruption officials found irregularities

According to the sources, former MS of Chandka Medical College Hospital, Dr Gulzar Tanyu, has paid an advance amount of more than Rs 520 million to various companies in June 2022, as per ARY News.

The Anti-Corruption officials found irregularities as the machinery that was supposedly purchased is not being found inside the hospital premises.

Evidence gathered

Meanwhile, the evidence of financial irregularities has been gathered, and the health department has requested records related to contracts, purchases, and expenses for the years 2021 to 2023.

Despite the ongoing investigation, Dr Tanyu remains in service as the Assistant Medical Superintendent (AMS) of Chandka Hospital.

Authorities are intensifying efforts to uncover further details in this high-profile corruption case.

Authorities accused of swapping “male infant with a dead baby girl

Meanwhile, a disturbing incident unfolded in the month of June at the Lahore Children’s Hospital, where authorities are accused of swapping a “male infant with a dead baby girl,” leading the grieving parents to demand justice and legal action against the medical staff, Dawn reported.

According to an official statement, the parents brought in their four-day-old sick baby boy to the hospital for treatment. Tragically, during the course of treatment, doctors declared the infant deceased due to complications and handed over his body to his father, Irfan.

Inquiry initiated

The father subsequently took the body to his hometown of Gujranwala for burial. The situation took a shocking turn when Irfan returned to the hospital with the body of a baby girl, claiming that his son had been brought in for treatment instead of the girl. The hospital authorities were stunned by the accusation and immediately launched an inquiry into the matter. It was later revealed that the baby boy had reportedly gone missing.