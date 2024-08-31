Pakistan Confirms Third Monkey Pox Case

Confirming another case of Monkey pox disease, Pakistan has now confirmed its third case, at at Peshawar airport. Reports Dawn.

Director of Public Health for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Irshad Ali Roghani recently reported that another suspected case has been admitted to a hospital.

Earlier on Thursday, medical staff at Bacha Khan International Airport identified two travelers with M-Pox symptoms, previously known as monkeypox. They were immediately transferred to Police and Services Hospital (PSH) for treatment. Both passengers were on the same flight from Jeddah to Peshawar, according to documents including the ‘Suspected Passengers Data Form.’

Pakistan’s health ministry had reported that the initial M-Pox case in the country involved the Clade 2 variant. The second case, also identified at Peshawar airport, was confirmed last week. Reports Dawn.

Earlier this month, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the recent M-Pox outbreak a public health emergency of international concern due to the emergence of the new Clade 1b variant. This variant is causing global worry because it spreads easily through routine close contact.

