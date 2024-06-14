Pakistan Grants Visas To 509 Sikhs To Attend Maharaja Ranjeet Singh's Death Anniversary

509 Sikh pilgrims from India have been granted visas by Pakistan to attend the June 21–30 commemoration of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh’s passing.

“On the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi has issued 509 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the annual anniversary scheduled to be held in Pakistan from June 21–30, 2024,” the Pakistan High Commission in India stated in a press release.

The first Sikh king of the 19th century was Maharaja Ranjeet Singh. He goes by the nickname “Sher-e-Punjab.”

Pakistan’s Charge d’Affaires, Saad Ahmad Warraich, expressed his sincere congratulations to the pilgrims and reaffirmed Pakistan’s ongoing commitment to provide them with every assistance.

The Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines, 1974, governs the issuing of visas.

Many pilgrims from India travel to Pakistan each year to celebrate and commemorate numerous religious holidays.

In order to enable Sikh pilgrims from India to attend the yearly celebration that would take place on the eve of Guru Arjan Dev’s “martyrdom day,” Pakistan granted 962 visas to them earlier this month. An official press release states that the event will take place in Pakistan from June 8–17, 2024.

2,843 Sikh pilgrims from India were granted visas by Pakistan in April, enabling them to take part in the yearly Baisakhi celebration, which was held in Pakistan from April 13 to April 22.

In early 2023, 215 Sikh pilgrims from India were granted visas by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi to attend the yearly celebration that is set to take place in Pakistan from June 8–17, 2023, on the eve of Guru Arjan Dev Jee’s Martyrdom Day.

