Pakistan Launches First Hyperspectral Satellite With Help From China, Tech To Help Country In…

Pakistan on Sunday claimed to have successfully launched its first Hyperspectral Satellite (HS-1) from a Chinese launch centre, marking a “breakthrough achievement,” the Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission (Suparco) announced.

Hyperspectral imaging, a sophisticated satellite technology, captures hundreds of narrow spectral bands, unlike conventional cameras that record only basic colors such as red, green, and blue. This enables satellites to detect minute variations in light, providing far more detailed insights than the human eye or standard satellite imagery can achieve, according to a study in the Journal of Computational Intelligence and Neuroscience.

Hyperspectral Imaging: Advanced Capabilities Pakistan’s of HS-1

In an official statement, Suparco described HS-1 as engineered “to capture ultra-precise hyperspectral imagery across hundreds of narrow spectral bands, offering unprecedented resolution for the analysis of land, vegetation, water, and urban features.”

The satellite’s advanced technology is expected to transform Pakistan’s capacity in precision agriculture, environmental monitoring, urban planning, and disaster management.

“HS-1 will empower the nation to precisely map crop vitality, soil moisture, and water quality, while rigorously tracking deforestation, pollution, and glacial melt,” the agency said.

Suparco added that HS-1 will strengthen early warning systems and post-disaster assessments for catastrophic events such as floods and landslides, particularly in northern regions. The satellite is also expected to support development initiatives, including the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), by identifying geo-hazard risks and guiding sustainable infrastructure planning.

Pakistan Develops Hyperspectral Satellite in Partnership with China

Suparco highlighted the long-standing collaboration with China in space science.

“The mission reflects the ever-growing strategic partnership and deep-rooted friendship between the two nations, who continue to cooperate in advancing peaceful space exploration and harnessing its benefits for socioeconomic development,” the agency said.

In a separate statement, Pakistan’s Foreign Office described the launch as a “major milestone” and “a pivotal step forward in Pakistan’s space program.”

Foreign Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar commended the scientists and technical teams from both countries, praising their “commitment, professional excellence, and exemplary cooperation.”

