Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict, Asim Munir Indulges In Empty Anti-India Rhetoric, Says…

This rhetoric comes at a time when Pakistan itself is reportedly conducting military operations along the Afghanistan border, targeting civilians in border areas amid growing pressure from attacks by the Afghan Taliban along the Durand Line.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 16:06:07 IST

Amid Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict, Asim Munir Indulges In Empty Anti-India Rhetoric, Says…

Pakistan Army Chief, Field Marshal Asim Munir, has once again issued strong warnings against India. Speaking at the Pakistan Military Academy in Kakul, Munir claimed that Islamabad’s growing military capabilities could “shatter the misconceived immunity of India’s geographical warspace.”

In a speech filled with provocative statements, Munir said that while “there is no space for war in a nuclearised environment,” even a “minor provocation” by India could trigger a “decisive, beyond proportions” response from Pakistan. He warned that Pakistan’s retaliation would go “much beyond the expectations of the initiators” and that the reach and lethality of its weapon systems could overcome the perceived safety offered by India’s vast geography.

Munir also emphasised that any escalation and its catastrophic consequences would be India’s responsibility. He claimed that Pakistan’s retributive military and economic response would be far greater than anticipated, hitting those he called “perpetrators of chaos and instability.”

This is not the first time Munir has made such anti-India statements. In April, addressing the Overseas Pakistanis Convention in Islamabad, he referred to Kashmir as Islamabad’s “jugular vein,” vowing that Pakistan would not forget or abandon its support for the Kashmiri people. His comments came just days before a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which killed 26 civilians.

Experts say that Munir’s repeated threats, particularly in the context of Pakistan’s internal and cross-border security challenges, risk increasing tensions in South Asia. 

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 4:06 PM IST
