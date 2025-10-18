LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York New Zealand VS England afghanistan Afghan Cricketers Killed India vs Australia Series donald trump ACB Latest News dangal Duke of York
LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Asif said Pakistan had been patient for years but received no positive response from Kabul. He claimed Islamabad had sent 836 protest notes and 13 demarches over repeated cross-border terror incidents.

Khawaja Asif. Photo: X.
Khawaja Asif. Photo: X.

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 18, 2025 11:29:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Amid ongoing border clashes with Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivered a strong warning to Kabul and Afghan residents living in Pakistan. He said that all Afghans in Pakistan must return to their homeland, declaring that the era of old relations with Afghanistan is over.

“All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government, their own caliphate in Kabul,” Asif wrote on social media. He added, “Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis.”

The statement comes as tensions escalated between the two neighbours. A 48-hour ceasefire had expired at 6 pm local time, and while reports suggested the truce was extended, both sides were expected to meet in Doha to seek a resolution. However, the Taliban accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in several districts of Afghanistan’s Paktika province, claiming that the ceasefire had been broken, according to AFP.

You Might Be Interested In

Asif said Pakistan had been patient for years but received no positive response from Kabul. He claimed Islamabad had sent 836 protest notes and 13 demarches over repeated cross-border terror incidents. “There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul,” he warned. “Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price.”

He also accused the Taliban government of acting as a “proxy of India” and conspiring against Pakistan along with New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India’s lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land,” he added.

Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself and warned that any aggression from across the border would be met with a firm response. He highlighted the human and security toll Pakistan has faced since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover, noting 10,347 terror attacks that claimed 3,844 lives, including civilians and security personnel.

He concluded by stating, “Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources,” sending a clear message to both Kabul and the Afghan community in Pakistan.

ALSO READ: Trump Makes Big Claim, Says Afghanistan–Pakistan Conflict ‘An Easy One’ To Solve: ‘This Is Pretty Much The…’

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 11:29 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: afghanistanhome-hero-pos-3Khawaja AsifpakistanTaliban

RELATED News

Manaka Matsukubo registers hat trick as Courage thrash Bay FC

UPDATE 5-Bessent, Chinese vice premier to meet to try to defuse US tariff hike

TABLE-China's September grain, sugar and pork imports

US To Supply Deadly Tomahawk Missiles To Ukraine? Trump Issues Big Statement, Says…

UPDATE 3-NHL Results

LATEST NEWS

Dhanteras 2025: Shopping Guide – 9 Lucky Items To Bring Home on Dhantrayodashi

Telangana Bandh Today: What Remains Open And What’s Closed in Hyderabad, Other Major Cities, Check Here

NZ VS ENG Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch New Zealand VS England T20 Match LIVE Score Streaming on TV, Mobile Apps, Laptop

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Shohei Ohtani's 3-HR, 10-K gem caps Dodgers' NLCS sweep

Dhanteras 2025: Gold, Silver, Idols & More – 10 Vastu-Approved Purchases For Wealth And Positivity

Flows into US ETFs cross $1 trillion at record pace, State Street Investment Management says

Australian GP pole 'really special', says Quartararo after record-breaking lap

WATCH: Nizamuddin Station Clash, Vande Bharat Staff Turn Platform Into WWE Ring

Diwali 2025: Top 5 Air Purifiers To Buy Before Winter Pollution Makes It Hard to Breathe

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’
Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’
QUICK LINKS