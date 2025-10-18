Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Issues Big Warning To Afghans In Pakistan, Says ‘Kabul Is…’

Amid ongoing border clashes with Afghanistan, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif delivered a strong warning to Kabul and Afghan residents living in Pakistan. He said that all Afghans in Pakistan must return to their homeland, declaring that the era of old relations with Afghanistan is over.

“All Afghans residing on Pakistani soil must return to their homeland; they now have their own government, their own caliphate in Kabul,” Asif wrote on social media. He added, “Our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis.”

The statement comes as tensions escalated between the two neighbours. A 48-hour ceasefire had expired at 6 pm local time, and while reports suggested the truce was extended, both sides were expected to meet in Doha to seek a resolution. However, the Taliban accused Pakistan of carrying out airstrikes in several districts of Afghanistan’s Paktika province, claiming that the ceasefire had been broken, according to AFP.

Asif said Pakistan had been patient for years but received no positive response from Kabul. He claimed Islamabad had sent 836 protest notes and 13 demarches over repeated cross-border terror incidents. “There will no longer be protest notes or appeals for peace; no delegations will go to Kabul,” he warned. “Wherever the source of terrorism lies, it will have to pay a heavy price.”

He also accused the Taliban government of acting as a “proxy of India” and conspiring against Pakistan along with New Delhi and the banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). “The rulers of Kabul, who are now sitting in India’s lap and conspiring against Pakistan, were once under our protection, hiding on our land,” he added.

Asif reaffirmed Pakistan’s readiness to defend itself and warned that any aggression from across the border would be met with a firm response. He highlighted the human and security toll Pakistan has faced since the Taliban’s 2021 takeover, noting 10,347 terror attacks that claimed 3,844 lives, including civilians and security personnel.

He concluded by stating, “Self-respecting nations do not thrive on foreign land and resources,” sending a clear message to both Kabul and the Afghan community in Pakistan.

