Trump Makes Big Claim, Says Afghanistan–Pakistan Conflict ‘An Easy One’ To Solve: ‘This Is Pretty Much The…’

US President Donald Trump on Saturday commented on the ongoing conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan, claiming he could easily resolve it if needed.

“This is pretty much the last one, although I do understand that Pakistan attacked or there is an attack going on with Afghanistan,” Trump told reporters. “That’s an easy one for me to solve if I have to solve it. In the meantime, I have to run the USA, but I love solving wars,” he added.

Trump also said he takes pride in preventing loss of life. “I like stopping people from being killed, and I’ve saved millions and millions of lives, and I think we’re going to have success with this war,” he remarked.

Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict

His comments come amid renewed tensions between Islamabad and Kabul, which agreed to extend their 48-hour ceasefire following deadly cross-border clashes that have killed dozens and injured hundreds.

Talks between the two countries were held in Doha, with mediation from Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Despite the temporary truce, Reuters reported that Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Barmal and Urgun districts.

Hours before the ceasefire was announced, a suicide bombing near the Afghan border killed seven Pakistani soldiers and left 13 others injured. Pakistani officials said militants targeted a military camp in North Waziristan, with one attacker driving an explosive-laden vehicle into the boundary wall and two others attempting to storm the camp before being shot dead. Six militants were killed in the assault, according to a statement from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s office.

Later, Afghan Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid told local TV channel Ariana News that Kabul had ordered its forces to observe the ceasefire as long as Pakistan refrained from further attacks.

Once allies, Afghanistan and Pakistan are now locked in fierce border clashes. Pakistan has accused Kabul of harbouring militants responsible for attacks inside its territory. The Taliban government, however, has denied the allegations.

ALSO READ: Pakistan- Afghanistan War: Eight Afghan Cricketers Killed In Airstrike Launched By Pakistan, ACB Cancels Tri-Series With Pakistan