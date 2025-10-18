LIVE TV
Pakistan- Afghanistan War: Eight Afghan Cricketers Killed In Airstrike Launched By Pakistan, ACB Cancels Tri-Series With Pakistan

Eight Afghan club-level cricket players died, and four others were injured in Pakistani airstrikes on Paktika province, officials confirmed. The players had returned to Argun district after a local tournament and were attending a dinner gathering when the attack struck residential areas.

Published: October 18, 2025 02:15:25 IST

In the latest development in the Pakistan airstrike on Afghanistan, eight Afghan club-level cricket players lost their lives, and four others suffered injuries in Pakistani airstrikes on Paktika province, officials from the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) confirmed.

This tragic incident took place when the cricket players returned to Argun district from Sharana after the local cricket tournament and gathered for dinner when the airstrike took place leaving several dead. ABC condemns the attack and mourns for the tragic loss of the future of young players and the sport in the country. 

The Afghanistan Cricket Board expressed deep sorrow over the loss, describing the slain players as “grassroots heroes” of Afghan cricket. Prominent fast bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi condemned the attack on X, calling it an unforgivable crime.

He wrote that the killing of innocent civilians and sportsmen showed the cruelty of the aggressors. His post further prayed for peace to the martyrs and demanded justice. Across Afghanistan, tributes poured in for the victims as sports groups and citizens united to mourn the loss, calling it not only an attack on people but also on the country’s sporting spirit.

Pakistan’s Habit Of Violating Ceasefire

Well this is not the first time Pkaistan has violated the ceasefire. Believing the reports from TOLO News Pakistani forces carried out the airstrikes despite a 48-hour ceasefire between both sides. 

The bombings targeted civilian homes in Paktika’s Argun and Barmal districts. At least six people, including two children, were killed, and seven others were wounded.

Among the injured were six women and one child. Witnesses said the attacks happened in two rounds, with the second strike hitting the same area minutes after the first. The incident has drawn widespread criticism and raised concerns over Pakistan’s breach of the temporary truce agreed upon to reduce cross-border tensions.

 Pakistan’s Foreign Office earlier confirmed that both countries agreed to a 48-hour truce starting at 6 PM, with Taliban consent. Taliban spokesperson Zabiullah Mujahid stated that Afghan forces had been ordered to maintain the ceasefire unless provoked. 

Afghanistan Cancels Cricket Tri-Series with Pakistan

Following the death of domestic players in the Paktika airstrikes, the Afghanistan Cricket Board announced the cancellation of its participation in the upcoming tri-series with Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The board called the attack a great loss for Afghanistan’s sports sector and said it could not continue sporting ties under such circumstances. The tri-series T20 tournament was scheduled for November. The ACB expressed its condolences to the families of the slain players and urged international sports bodies to take note of Pakistan’s actions that have cost the lives of young Afghan athletes.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 2:15 AM IST
