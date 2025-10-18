LIVE TV
Home > World > 'Doesn't Want To F**K…': Trump Drops The F- Bomb Live About Nicolas Maduro, Watch

‘Doesn’t Want To F**K…’: Trump Drops The F- Bomb Live About Nicolas Maduro, Watch

President Donald Trump shocked reporters during a White House press briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky when he used explicit language while responding to a question about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 01:24:57 IST

‘Doesn’t Want To F**K…’: Trump Drops The F- Bomb Live About Nicolas Maduro, Watch

In the latest development, President Donald Trump was heard using the ‘F**k’ word in live press meeting and that too about Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. Yes! you read it right, Trump made this remark during a joint appearance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House. 

What Happened? 

In the press meet, Trump was asked if Maduro had offered the United States all of Venezuela’s natural resources, Trump replied, “You’re right. You know why? Because he doesn’t want to f*** around with the United States.” 

This unfiltered moment of President Donald Trump was broadcasted live, prompting an immediate apology from television networks. 

This was not the first time President Trump used strong language in public. In June, after a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran collapsed, Trump expressed frustration using similar words.

Speaking to reporters at the White House before leaving for a NATO summit in the Netherlands, he said, “We basically have two countries that have been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f*** they’re doing.”

The statement came as part of Trump’s criticism of long-running Middle East conflicts and the instability that followed repeated peace talks.

The Trump administration expanded its military campaign against Venezuela this week after the President authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations inside the country.

Trump claimed that Venezuela had “emptied its prisons into the United States” and was “flooding America with drugs.” He said the decision aimed to stop illegal narcotics trade and dismantle criminal networks linked to Maduro’s regime.

U.S. intelligence officials confirmed that the new authorization allows broader intelligence gathering, drone surveillance, and targeted operations along Venezuela’s northern coast and Caribbean routes used by drug cartels.

U.S. Declares Armed Conflict with Venezuelan Drug Cartels

Last month, the Trump administration declared that the United States is in an armed conflict with Venezuelan drug cartels, which the President labeled “unlawful combatants.”

According to a confidential notice sent to Congress, the administration invoked wartime powers to justify missile strikes targeting drug-smuggling boats near the Caribbean Sea.

At least 27 people were reportedly killed in the strikes. U.S. officials said the operations were aimed at disrupting drug routes and dismantling cartel networks. The announcement marked a major escalation in U.S.-Venezuela relations amid rising tensions between Washington and Caracas.

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 1:24 AM IST
