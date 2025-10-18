LIVE TV
Home > World > Pakistan Launches Fresh Airstrikes In Afghanistan's Paktika Province After Ceasefire Extension

Pakistan launched fresh airstrikes in Afghanistan’s Paktika province on Friday, just hours after both nations extended their 48-hour ceasefire. According to TOLO News, Pakistani forces targeted residential areas in Argun and Barmal districts near the Durand Line.

Afghanistan- Pakistan Clash | Pic Credit : X
Afghanistan- Pakistan Clash | Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 18, 2025 00:14:00 IST

Pakistan launched new airstrikes on Friday in several districts of Afghanistan’s Paktika province, hours after both countries extended their 48-hour ceasefire, according to TOLO News. Pakistani forces carried out aerial attacks on Argun and Barmal districts, located near the Durand Line.

Reports indicated that the airstrikes targeted residential areas, though no casualties have been confirmed so far. A senior Taliban official said that the fresh attacks marked the end of the truce between the two sides. The incident occurred as a Pakistani delegation arrived in Doha, while the Afghan side was expected to join talks on Saturday.

The renewed hostilities came despite the extended ceasefire between Afghanistan and Pakistan, which was intended to stay in effect until the completion of the Doha peace talks.

The negotiations aimed to reduce border tensions that have flared repeatedly in recent weeks. Earlier, Pakistan carried out airstrikes in Kandahar province, hitting the Spin Boldak region along the border.

Officials in both nations confirmed the strikes. Analysts said that the situation remains volatile as both sides accuse each other of cross-border violations despite recent diplomatic efforts to stabilize relations.

Khawaja Asif Says Pakistan Can No Longer Maintain Old Relations with Kabul

Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif declared that Islamabad can no longer maintain its old relations with Afghanistan. He said Pakistan would retaliate strongly against any source of terrorism operating from Afghan territory.

“Pakistan can no longer afford relations with Kabul as it did in the past,” he stated on social media. Asif added that all Afghan nationals residing in Pakistan must return to their homeland, emphasizing that “our land and resources belong to 250 million Pakistanis.”  His comments came as the 48-hour ceasefire deadline ended at 6 p.m. local time.

Khawaja Asif revealed that Pakistan had made repeated diplomatic complaints to Kabul in recent years. He said Pakistan had issued 836 protest notes and 13 formal demarches to the Afghan side over cross-border terrorism. The Defence Minister said that despite Pakistan’s sacrifices and efforts during the last five years, Kabul failed to respond positively.

Must Read: Trump Threatens Hamas: “We Will Kill Them” If Gaza Bloodshed Continues

First published on: Oct 18, 2025 12:14 AM IST
Tags: ceasefireDurand LinePakistan - Afghanistan War

