Trump Threatens Hamas: “We Will Kill Them” If Gaza Bloodshed Continues

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned Hamas that continued bloodshed in Gaza would force the United States to take lethal action. Posting on Truth Social, Trump said, “We will have no choice but to go in and kill them” if internal violence persists.

The statement followed previous warnings urging Hamas to disarm as part of his ceasefire and peace plan for Gaza. Trump did not provide details on how the threat would be executed but emphasized that disarmament must happen swiftly. His remarks have drawn attention amid ongoing efforts to maintain stability in the region after a two-year conflict.

The ceasefire in Gaza came into effect last week, ending a two-year conflict in the territory. The agreement included the return of hostages, both living and deceased, by Hamas within a specified deadline. Although 20 living hostages were released and the bodies of ten deceased returned, Israel noted that nine of the deceased were confirmed hostages.

The deal also required Hamas to provide information about any remaining deceased hostages. Trump had previously downplayed some internal violence in Gaza, but his latest warning underscores a hardline stance toward further unrest.

Hamas Response and Israel’s Actions

Following the ceasefire, Hamas has handed over remains of deceased hostages to Israeli authorities. Israel’s National Institute of Forensic Medicine on Thursday identified the remains of two more hostages, with officials urging Hamas to release any remaining bodies.

Trump’s warning adds pressure on the Palestinian group to comply fully with the agreement. The US President has stressed that failure to disarm could lead to swift and possibly violent consequences.

This development comes as international attention remains focused on maintaining peace and ensuring accountability in the Gaza Strip.

Trump’s threat highlights the ongoing fragility of peace in Gaza and the role of international powers in enforcing compliance.

