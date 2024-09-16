Home
Pakistan’s Private School  Oppose Tax Hike

The schools have threatened nationwide protests if the tax is implemented, The News International reported.

Private educational institutions across Pakistan have strongly opposed the government’s proposed imposition of a point-of-sales tax on private schools charging monthly fees of over one thousand Pakistani rupees. The schools have threatened nationwide protests if the tax is implemented, The News International reported.

According to the report, Dr Malik Abrar Hussain, the Central President of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association, warned that implementing such a tax would make education unaffordable for the common people. He pointed out that a 25 per cent tax would lead to a substantial increase in fees, raising the cost of a school currently charging 4,000 rupees to 5,000 rupees, which would be a burden on parents.

“This move contradicts the government’s ‘Education for All’ slogan and undermines efforts to address the educational crisis,” he said.
According to The News International, the Central Executive Committee of the All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association has decided to reject any form of taxation on education. The meeting, held at the association’s central office, also addressed concerns regarding the recent FSC results from the Federal Board of Islamabad. The association plans to escalate these concerns to the higher authorities and devise a strategy to resolve the issue.

The committee also discussed the standing of educational establishments in Islamabad’s sectoral area, especially in the context of the Pakistan High Court’s decision on non-conforming use. The association committed to devising an action plan in coordination with the Capital Development Authority (CDA) once the court’s ruling is finalised.

The Association reaffirmed its dedication to addressing the challenges faced by private educational institutions nationwide and fostering public-private partnerships in the education sector.

(INPUTS FROM ANI)

 

