Palestinian President Vows To Take ‘Full Responsibility’ For Gaza’s Future

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has demanded Israel's complete withdrawal from Gaza, insisting that Palestine is prepared to assume full responsibility. Abbas also appealed for international assistance in providing humanitarian aid and reconstruction after the ceasefire agreement with Hamas.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas declared today that Palestine is prepared to assume full responsibility for Gaza, as the president called upon Israel to leave the area. Abbas pointed out that Gaza was an integral part of Palestinian territories, from which he has been asking for full Israeli withdrawal since calling for full implementation of all earlier agreements made in the negotiations leading to this Gaza crisis.

In a declaration made after the agreement on the ceasefire, President Abbas emphasized that there was an urgent need for an immediate and complete withdrawal of Israel from Gaza.

He said that the step would enable Palestine to take full responsibility for its area, which is part of its legally and politically governed territories. “Gaza is part of Palestine. The Presidency stands firm on the need for an immediate ceasefire and full Israeli withdrawal from Gaza,” Abbas declared.

He states on record that Palestinian government considers the Gaza Strip a territory under an occupation, with the West Bank and Jerusalem the same, making it a “legally bound” territory towards their authority. This rhetoric further emphasizes unity and sovereignty that Palestine demands above over any of its illegally occupied territories.

Palestinian Government Ready For Leadership Of Gaza

The Palestinian president confirmed that the Palestinian government is well-equipped to take administrative and security control over Gaza. He mentioned that all necessary preparations had been completed, and the government is ready to restore essential services to the region. This includes enabling the return of displaced persons to their homes, managing border crossings, and overseeing Gaza’s reconstruction efforts.

“The Palestinian government has completed all preparations to assume full responsibilities in the Strip. Our administrative and security personnel are fully prepared to carry out their tasks to alleviate the suffering inflicted on the Gaza population,” Abbas stated.

He further explained that the government was committed to restoring normalcy and improving the lives of Gaza’s residents, ensuring a smoother transition of responsibilities. Abbas called for the immediate delivery of humanitarian aid and support for the reconstruction of Gaza, which has been heavily damaged during the conflict.

Call For International Support

President Abbas also appealed to the international community to help in the humanitarian crisis and reconstruction of Gaza. He asked neighboring countries and donor nations to provide urgent humanitarian aid to help the Palestinian government carry out its responsibilities.

Abbas stressed that Gaza, being under what he referred to as a “genocidal war,” and the West Bank and Jerusalem, which have been under heavy Israeli military violations, are in dire need of international assistance.

“The Presidency urges the international community, together with neighboring and donor countries, to provide immediate humanitarian assistance so that the government can assume its responsibilities toward the Palestinian people,” Abbas said, underlining the necessity of political solutions in accordance with United Nations resolutions.

A ceasefire deal was reached this week between Hamas and Israel. It involves releasing hostages, a release approved by the Israeli security cabinet. But details of this deal are to be debated among all other governing structures before its full implementation is considered. There will be a three-phase rollout, starting first with a six-week truce scheduled to commence on Sunday.

The details of the agreement regarding the ceasefire are yet to emerge, but one thing is certain. It gives the vital sign to de-escalation. This might eventually provide an opportunity for humanitarian aid into Gaza and for reconstruction. The danger level that existed remains delicate, and success in the series of the ceasefire and return of hostages should have the eventual influence on the following political and diplomatic steps both by Israel and Palestine.

