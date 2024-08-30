Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on an official visit to Brunei and Singapore from September 3 to 5, as announced by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday. This trip marks a significant milestone as it will be the first-ever bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei, highlighting the growing importance of India-Brunei relations.

During his visit to Brunei from September 3-4, PM Modi will be hosted by Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. The MEA’s press release noted, “At the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Brunei Darussalam on September 3-4, 2024. This marks the first bilateral visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Brunei and coincides with the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Brunei.”

Brunei holds a strategic position in India’s ‘Act East’ Policy and the broader Indo-Pacific vision. The visit is expected to bolster cooperation between India and Brunei across multiple sectors, including defence, trade and investment, energy, space technology, healthcare, capacity building, cultural exchange, and people-to-people interactions. New areas of collaboration are also expected to be explored during this historic visit.

Following his visit to Brunei, PM Modi will travel to Singapore from September 4-5 at the invitation of Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong. The two leaders are slated to review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and discuss regional and global issues of mutual concern.

The MEA’s statement further elaborated, “During the visit, Prime Minister Modi will meet with the President of Singapore, Tharman Shanmugaratnam, and engage with the Singaporean leadership. He will also interact with business leaders to discuss opportunities for collaboration and investment.”

These visits aim to reinforce India’s bilateral relations with both Brunei and Singapore and enhance cooperation within regional and multilateral frameworks. The meetings with Singapore’s leadership are particularly significant in light of the recent discussions held at the second India-Singapore Ministerial Dialogue (ISMR) on August 26, where key areas such as digital innovation, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity, and advanced manufacturing were explored.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, along with other key Indian ministers including Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, participated in the ISMR. Jaishankar expressed his appreciation for the continued commitment from Singapore’s leadership, stating, “A productive 2nd India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable today. We explored cooperation in digital, skill development, sustainability, healthcare, connectivity, and advanced manufacturing.”

During their visit, the Indian delegation also met with Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, conveying warm greetings from President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Jaishankar emphasized the importance of these high-level engagements, noting, “Honored to jointly call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam of Singapore. Value his guidance on ways to further advance the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership.”

The upcoming visits by PM Modi underscore India’s commitment to strengthening ties with key partners in Southeast Asia and enhancing its role in the Indo-Pacific region. As India looks to deepen its partnerships and foster regional stability, these diplomatic engagements are poised to play a crucial role in shaping future collaborations.