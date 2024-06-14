PM Narendra Modi Meets Italy PM Meloni, Zelensky, Macron At G7 Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Italy for the 50th G7 Summit, marking his first international visit since assuming office for the third consecutive term. The summit, held at the luxurious Borgo Egnazia resort in Apulia, has included pivotal bilateral meetings with several global leaders, alongside India’s participation as an Outreach country.

Key Bilateral Meetings

PM Modi’s agenda at the summit has been marked by significant bilateral discussions:

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky: Following their meeting, PM Modi emphasized India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine and underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving conflicts.

French President Emmanuel Macron: The PM and President Macron discussed elevating their strategic partnership across various sectors, including defense, nuclear cooperation, climate action, and technology.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni: Reflecting on the strong bilateral ties between India and Italy, PM Modi highlighted the momentum gained from Prime Minister Meloni’s visits to India last year, aiming to deepen cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and Mediterranean regions.

Pope Francis: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Pope Francis at Outreach Session of G7 Summit in Italy. The Prime Minister also strikes up a conversation with British PM Rishi Sunak emphasizing India’s commitment to fostering dialogue and understanding on global issues.

India’s presence at the G7 Summit as an Outreach country underscores its growing global stature. PM Modi’s engagements also extend beyond the summit:

Strategic Partnerships and Economic Ties

Italy, as India’s fourth-largest trading partner in the EU with bilateral trade valued at $15 billion, holds strategic significance in enhancing economic cooperation. PM Modi’s visit aims to consolidate these ties and explore opportunities for mutual growth and partnership.

PM Modi’s participation at the G7 Summit and subsequent bilateral meetings highlight India’s proactive engagement on global platforms. With discussions spanning critical issues from regional security to economic collaboration, India continues to play a crucial role in shaping international discourse and fostering partnerships worldwide.

