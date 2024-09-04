Poll Of Polls Reveals Harris Closing Gap On Trump In Presidential Race

Kamala Harris has emerged as a significant contender in the presidential race against Donald Trump following President Joe Biden's withdrawal from the election in July.

Kamala Harris has emerged as a significant contender in the presidential race against Donald Trump following President Joe Biden’s withdrawal from the election in July. Since then, her name has risen prominently in several polls that gauge the upcoming November elections. The contest between the Democratic and Republican candidates has become highly competitive, with polls fluctuating between favoring one candidate or the other.

Polls Show Harris Gaining Ground

According to recent data, Harris is gaining traction in key swing states. A new poll indicates that Harris is projected to win critical states such as Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, and Michigan, mirroring Biden’s 2020 victory path. Meanwhile, Trump is expected to perform well in the Sun Belt swing states, including Arizona, Georgia, and North Carolina. The candidates are tied at 47% in Nevada.

USA Today/Suffolk Poll Favors Harris

Another recent poll shows Harris leading Trump by 48% to 43%, within the margin of error. This poll, conducted from August 25-28, followed the Democratic National Convention. It highlights Harris’ strong position ahead of the televised debate on September 10.

Harris Ahead in Various Polls

Additional surveys reveal Harris maintaining a lead over Trump. The latest poll from the Economist places Harris at 48% and Trump at 45%. Similarly, The Independent’s data shows Harris with a 3.2-point advantage over Trump in national polls, with Harris at 47.1% and Trump at 43.8%.

Voter Confidence and Gender Gaps

A recent ABC News/Ipsos poll reveals that a third of Trump supporters (31%) are now less confident about their choice, whereas only 18% of Harris supporters have reservations. The gender gap has also widened since the Democratic National Convention, with support for Harris among women increasing from 51% to 54%. Conversely, support among men decreased from 49% to 46%.

Independent Voters and Overall Trends

Morning Consult polls show Harris leading by 4 points among Independent voters. However, one in five of these voters remains undecided. As the election approaches, these trends indicate a dynamic and evolving race between Harris and Trump.

