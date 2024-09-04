Pope Francis lauded Indonesia on Wednesday for its high birthrate, contrasting it with a growing trend in Western countries where people are increasingly choosing pets over children. Speaking in Jakarta alongside Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the 87-year-old pontiff praised the nation’s strong family values and its tradition of larger families.

“Your country…has families with three, four, or five children that keep moving forward, and this is reflected in the age levels of the country,” Pope Francis said. He commended Indonesia’s approach to family life and encouraged other nations to follow its example.

The Pope humorously noted the preference in some Western countries for pets over children, saying, “Keep it up, you’re an example for everyone, for all the countries that may be, and this might sound funny, (where) these families prefer to have a cat or a little dog instead of a child.”

While Indonesia has a relatively high birth rate compared to many Western nations, it has also experienced a decline in fertility rates in recent years. This issue, along with the preference for pets over children, has been a recurring theme in Pope Francis’ messages. He has previously warned of homes “filled with objects and emptied of children,” highlighting the need to address declining birthrates.

During his Southeast Asia tour, Pope Francis praised Indonesia for maintaining a “magnificent mosaic” of cultural and religious diversity. His visit comes amid concerns over religious violence in the country, including a 2021 suicide bombing outside a Catholic cathedral. The pontiff’s visit is seen as an opportunity to strengthen religious freedom and combat intolerance in Indonesia.

