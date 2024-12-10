Home
Tuesday, December 10, 2024
President-Elect Trump Wants Truth Social Deal Lawsuit To Be Put On Hold

While the lawsuits involving Trump, Patel, and Nunes are focused on Truth Social, the broader issue of presidential immunity could set a precedent for future legal battles involving former U.S. presidents.

President-Elect Trump Wants Truth Social Deal Lawsuit To Be Put On Hold

President-elect Donald Trump has requested a Delaware judge to put a lawsuit filed by the co-founders of his social media platform, Truth Social, on hold. The lawsuit, which accuses Trump and his associates of improper conduct, could be affected by the question of whether presidential immunity applies to actions taken while in office.

In a legal move filed on December 6, Trump’s legal team, along with attorneys for Kash Patel (FBI chief nominee) and Devin Nunes (former Republican Congressman), argues that temporary presidential immunity should protect them from this civil lawsuit. Trump, who is the largest shareholder of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp., which owns Truth Social, believes that immunity from civil litigation applies to the trio in this case.

The legal filing contends that, based on a landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling in July, former presidents are immune from prosecution for certain actions taken during their presidency. Trump’s team is pushing for the lawsuit to be paused while a Delaware judge considers whether immunity applies to the current case.

This move comes on the heels of the Supreme Court’s decision in July that gave former presidents immunity from certain civil and criminal lawsuits related to official duties performed in office. The ruling has had a significant impact on Trump’s legal strategy, with two federal criminal cases against him recently dropped. However, state prosecutions in New York and Georgia are still ongoing. Trump, who is scheduled for inauguration in January, is seeking to use the concept of presidential immunity to challenge ongoing legal matters.

While the lawsuits involving Trump, Patel, and Nunes are focused on Truth Social, the broader issue of presidential immunity could set a precedent for future legal battles involving former U.S. presidents. Trump’s legal team argues that this immunity extends beyond just criminal prosecution to civil litigation.

Representatives for Trump, Patel, and Nunes did not respond immediately to requests for comment regarding the recent legal developments.

Donald Trump Truth Social lawsuit President-elect Donald Trump Presidential immunity legal cases Trump civil lawsuit immunity Truth Social co-founders lawsuit

