Thursday, January 30, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Reagan National Airport Crash: 4 People Rescued, Flight Radar Shows Ill-Fated Chopper Flew Near CIA Before Crash

A U.S. Defense Official reports that a Crew of 3 Soldiers were onboard the UH-60 "Black Hawk" Helicopter, when it crashed earlier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Reagan National Airport Crash: 4 People Rescued, Flight Radar Shows Ill-Fated Chopper Flew Near CIA Before Crash

reagan national airport crash


An American Airlines flight, identified as Flight 5342 (CRJ-700), was involved in a mid-air collision with a military Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. As a result of the crash, all departures and arrivals at the airport have been suspended.

Flight data indicates that the ill-fated chopper, reportedly involved in the plane crash at Reagan Airport, was first tracked near CIA headquarters. However, it remains unclear whether it took off from there or if it carried passengers or only pilots.

A U.S. Defense Official reports that a Crew of 3 Soldiers were onboard the UH-60 “Black Hawk” Helicopter, when it crashed earlier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred around 9 PM EST when the jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into an Army helicopter during its final approach to the runway.

Collision Captured in Viral Video

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows two aircraft lights merging before a fireball erupts, indicating the moment of impact.

An air traffic control (ATC) recording obtained by The Associated Press captures a controller asking the helicopter, “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” moments before the collision.

Soon after, another pilot can be heard exclaiming, “Tower, did you see that?” The ATC tower quickly began diverting other flights away from the airport following the crash.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by NewsX (@newsxofficial)

Fatalities Reported, But Numbers Unconfirmed

The CRJ-700 jet, operated by PSA Airlines for American Eagle, has a seating capacity of up to 65 passengers. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz confirmed that the incident resulted in fatalities, though the exact number of casualties has not yet been determined.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, while Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the White House is closely monitoring developments. He urged the public to “say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport.”

American Airlines issued a statement on X acknowledging the incident and stated that further details would be shared as they become available.

Airport authorities confirmed that emergency teams are actively responding to the crash. Law enforcement agencies have launched a multi-agency search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport, to locate and assist any survivors.

ALSO READ: Caught On Cam: Plane Crashes Into A Helicopter Mid-Air, Reagan National Airport on High Alert

Lifestyle

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Paris Bestows Knighthood On Dior’s British Designer Kim Jones

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900 Hours

Nita Ambani Dazzles At Trump’s Pre-Inauguration Dinner In A Stunning Jamewar Sari, Crafted Over 1,900

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Anxiety Hits Young Employees Hard: 9 In 10 Under 25 Face Mental Health Challenges

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

