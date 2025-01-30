A U.S. Defense Official reports that a Crew of 3 Soldiers were onboard the UH-60 “Black Hawk” Helicopter, when it crashed earlier at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

An American Airlines flight, identified as Flight 5342 (CRJ-700), was involved in a mid-air collision with a military Black Hawk helicopter while approaching Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. As a result of the crash, all departures and arrivals at the airport have been suspended.

Flight data indicates that the ill-fated chopper, reportedly involved in the plane crash at Reagan Airport, was first tracked near CIA headquarters. However, it remains unclear whether it took off from there or if it carried passengers or only pilots.

According to the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the collision occurred around 9 PM EST when the jet, which had departed from Wichita, Kansas, crashed into an Army helicopter during its final approach to the runway.

Collision Captured in Viral Video

Footage of the incident circulating on social media shows two aircraft lights merging before a fireball erupts, indicating the moment of impact.

An air traffic control (ATC) recording obtained by The Associated Press captures a controller asking the helicopter, “PAT25, do you have the CRJ in sight?” moments before the collision.

Soon after, another pilot can be heard exclaiming, “Tower, did you see that?” The ATC tower quickly began diverting other flights away from the airport following the crash.

Fatalities Reported, But Numbers Unconfirmed

The CRJ-700 jet, operated by PSA Airlines for American Eagle, has a seating capacity of up to 65 passengers. U.S. Senator Ted Cruz confirmed that the incident resulted in fatalities, though the exact number of casualties has not yet been determined.

President Donald Trump has been briefed on the situation, while Vice President JD Vance confirmed that the White House is closely monitoring developments. He urged the public to “say a prayer for everyone involved in the mid-air collision near Reagan Airport.”

American Airlines issued a statement on X acknowledging the incident and stated that further details would be shared as they become available.

Airport authorities confirmed that emergency teams are actively responding to the crash. Law enforcement agencies have launched a multi-agency search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport, to locate and assist any survivors.