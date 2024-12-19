Home
Friday, December 20, 2024
Republicans Taking Orders From ‘World’s Richest Man’ Over Government Spending, Says Hillary Clinton

Billionaire Elon Musk's sway over Republican lawmakers has drawn sharp rebukes from Hillary Clinton, who accuses him of pushing the U.S. toward a holiday-season government shutdown. As Congress races to strike a deal, the Musk-backed spending clash exposes deep divisions on Capitol Hill.

Republicans Taking Orders From ‘World’s Richest Man’ Over Government Spending, Says Hillary Clinton

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday voiced strong criticism of Elon Musk’s influence on the ongoing government spending negotiations in Congress. Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), Clinton accused the Republican Party of being swayed by Musk’s agenda.

“If you’re just catching up: the Republican Party, taking orders from the world’s richest man, is on course to shut down the government over the holidays, stopping paychecks for our troops and nutrition benefits for low-income families just in time for Christmas,” Clinton posted. Her remarks pointed to the significant sway Musk appears to have over Republican decision-making.

New Government Spending Plan Sparks Debate Among Lawmakers

Clinton, a former first lady, senator, and 2016 Democratic presidential candidate, served in the U.S. Senate from 2001 to 2009. Her comments came amid heightened tensions on Capitol Hill as lawmakers scrambled to reach a deal to prevent a government shutdown.

House Speaker Mike Johnson unveiled a revised version of a continuing resolution (CR) aimed at averting a shutdown before the Friday night deadline. However, the proposal has faced criticism from both sides of the aisle.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has publicly opposed Johnson’s earlier spending proposal, vowing to support primary challengers against any Republican who votes in favor of it. His opposition appears to have further complicated efforts to secure bipartisan support for the deal.

Democrats and Some Republicans Oppose Government Spending Proposal

Without a successful agreement to extend the government funding deadline to March while maintaining 2024 spending levels, the federal government is set to enter a partial shutdown at midnight on Saturday. The new CR aims to extend current funding levels for three months and suspend the debt ceiling for two years, a move that has drawn sharp criticism.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries condemned the proposal, describing it as a non-serious effort. “The Musk-Johnson proposal is not serious, it’s laughable. Extreme MAGA Republicans are driving us to a government shutdown,” said Jeffries, underscoring growing Democratic frustration.

“Hell No” Chants Erupt as Democrats Rally Against the Deal

During a closed-door meeting among House Democrats, chants of “hell no” echoed through the room as lawmakers reviewed the text of the bill. Representative Richard Neal (D-Mass.) indicated that Democratic leadership would push their members to vote against the proposal.

Representative Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) also voiced his dismay at the influence of outside figures like Musk on the legislative process. “Everybody agreed, and then it was blown up by Elon Musk, who apparently has become the fourth branch of government. And that’s just an intolerable way of proceeding,” Raskin remarked.

He emphasized that Democrats would seek to “salvage the public good as the wreckage that’s just been pushed” by GOP lawmakers aligned with Musk’s positions. Raskin’s comments reflect broader Democratic concerns about the role of influential billionaires in shaping public policy.

Conservatives Divided Over the Latest Proposal of Government Spending

While Democrats have voiced strong opposition, not all conservatives are rallying behind the new CR either. Representative Chip Roy (R-Texas), a vocal critic of earlier versions of the bill, blasted the revised plan, calling it fiscally irresponsible.

“More debt. More government. Increasing the Credit Card $4 trillion with ZERO spending restraint and cuts. HARD NO,” Roy declared on X, signaling that he would oppose the measure.

The opposition from figures like Roy highlights the fractures within the Republican caucus, with some conservatives rejecting the notion of extending funding without implementing significant cuts.

