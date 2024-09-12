Russian Missile Strikes Civilian Ship with Ukrainian Grain in Black Sea, No Casualties Reported, Says Zelenskiy

A civilian ship carrying Ukrainian grain was struck by a Russian missile in the Black Sea, as announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, condemned the incident, describing it as “a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation and a threat to global food security.”

Zelenskiy noted that the ship was bound for Egypt and confirmed that no casualties were reported in the strike.

“Ukraine’s food shipments to countries in Africa and the Middle East are vital,” Zelenskiy emphasized in a statement on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the significance of these deliveries amid the ongoing conflict.

More details awaited.

