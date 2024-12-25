Russia’s Christmas Strike: Over 70 Missiles And 100 Drones Hit Ukraine’s Energy Grid

Russia launched a devastating attack on Ukraine this Christmas, unleashing more than 79 missiles and 100 drones on the country's energy infrastructure. President Zelenskyy called it a 'Christmas gift'. Several missiles caused power outages in Ukraine.

Russia has launched a barrage of over 79 missiles and more than 100 drones on Ukraine, targeting critical energy infrastructure across Ukraine. The Christmas assault devastated Ukraine, which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy termed as an attack by Russia. He criticized the Russian President Vladimir Putin for deliberate choice.

On Christmas, Zelenskyy shared the grim news to the world, referring the assault as a calculated cruelty. “What could be more inhumane?” Zelenskyy said in a post on X. “Over 70 missiles, including ballistic ones, and more than 100 attack drones. The targets are our energy infrastructure. They continue fighting for a blackout in Ukraine.”

Further the Ukrainian president said that the strikes of such a level require a lot of planning and are not spontaneous steps. He said that it was well planned, in which not only the places were targeted but also its symbolic timing on Christmas day.

Ukrainian Defenses Hold Strong

Despite the scope of the attack, Ukraine’s defenses were able to intercept a large part of Russia’s strikes. Zelenskyy said that over 50 missiles and many drones were shot down by Ukrainian forces. Several missiles, however, were able to reach their destinations, leading to power outages in several regions. Ukrainian power engineers are now working hard to restore electricity.

“We will restore the maximum,” Zelenskyy said. “Russian evil will not destroy Ukraine and will not cancel Christmas.”

Attack On Energy Infrastructure

According to the Associated Press (AP), DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private energy company, confirmed that a missile hit one of its thermal power plants in the morning. This is the 13th attack on Ukraine’s energy grid this year, 2024. The CEO of DTEK, Maxim Timchenko, called the attacks “depraved and evil” and said that denying light and warmth to millions of peace-loving people while they celebrate Christmas must be answered.

Similar comments came from the Ukrainian Energy Minister, Herman Halushchenko, who condemned Russian actions and demanded a reaction to those attacks on the energy structures of Ukraine. The Air Force of Ukraine also announced that several missiles were shot at the important regions in the east: Kharkiv, Dnipro, and Poltava.

While the country is under blackouts and damage to its energy infrastructure, Zelenskyy stands firm in his leadership, rallying the people of Ukraine to hold on.

