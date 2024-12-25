Home
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Trump Posts 34 Times In A Hour On Christmas, Taking Dig At Obama

On Christmas Day, Donald Trump filled Truth Social with festive messages, posting 34 times in an hour. He took the opportunity to share a meme mocking Barack Obama and to mark the holiday with holiday cheer, political commentary, and support for his cabinet picks.

On Christmas Day, Donald Trump took to Truth Social to spread his holiday cheer, posting a series of messages that quickly escalated into a barrage of political commentary. While his initial post simply read, “MERRY CHRISTMAS TO ALL!” Trump’s festive spirit soon gave way to a series of jabs aimed at political opponents, including former President Barack Obama. In total, Trump posted 34 times within an hour, drawing attention with a meme targeting Obama.

Trump’s Meme Targets Obama

One of the most provocative posts Trump shared on Christmas Day was a meme that featured a smirking Trump looking at Obama during his 2017 inauguration. The meme’s caption read, “When you see the guy who said ‘you’ll never be president’ at your inauguration.” This post seemed to mock Obama’s previous remark in 2008, when he dismissed the idea of Trump ever becoming president.

Another related post was a festive Christmas photo of himself and Melania Trump, dressed in an eye-catching white sparkling attire. The photo caption reads “Merry Christmas 2024.” It depicts the couple in a seeming festive mood, which goes hand in hand with his political commentary.

With the meme, the Christmas Day posts by Trump also had articles that fell in line with his politics. The articles shared were a Wall Street Journal op-ed called, “Kash Patel is right for the FBI,” and an article on the Daily Signal titled, “All we are saying is: Give Pete a chance.” This was how the posts presented the backing of Trump towards figures such as Kash Patel and Pete Hegseth, his preferred choice as Secretary of Defense.

While Donald Trump’s posts were heavily political commentary, Melania Trump kept her message much more traditional and simple. She posted a picture with a large golden star on a red background, captioned with “Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.”

Christmas Day Shots From Trump Family And MAGA Supporters

While Trump refrained from making sharp remarks about President Joe Biden or Special Counsel Jack Smith, his family members and supporters took up the mantle. Donald Trump Jr. posted an AI-generated meme depicting his father as Santa Claus at the border, captioned, “He’s making a list, he’s checking it twice, we’re gonna find out who’s getting deported by ICE…”

Other MAGA figures followed with political commentary. A GOP Senator, Tommy Tuberville, was ridiculed when he said, “Thanks to President Trump, Christmas is back in America.” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene also posted her festive posts, which included a call to prayer for ending abortion in the U.S.

ALSO READ | Amid King Charles’ Cancer battle, Prince William’s Rise To Throne May Happen Soon

