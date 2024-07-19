Rwanda's President Kagame Shatters His Own Election Record With Landslide Victory

Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame has set a new personal record by securing more than 99% of the vote in Monday’s elections, according to full provisional results. This surpasses his previous victories where he won with 98.63% in 2017, 93% in 2010, and 95% in 2003.

Critics argue that Mr. Kagame’s overwhelming victories are unsurprising given his authoritarian rule. Conversely, his supporters highlight his immense popularity, attributing Rwanda’s stability and economic growth during his tenure. A former rebel commander, Mr. Kagame’s forces seized power in 1994, ending a genocide that claimed approximately 800,000 lives in just 100 days.

The electoral commission barred several presidential aspirants, including the president’s vocal critics, from running, while permitting Democratic Green Party’s Frank Habineza and independent Philippe Mpayimana to contest. Their combined vote of 0.53% and 0.32%, respectively, was lower than their total in 2017. Voter turnout was notably high at 98%, as reported by the electoral commission.

Clementine de Montjoye from Human Rights Watch (HRW) commented that Kagame’s unprecedented 99% score underscores the severely limited political space for opposition in Rwanda today, as per AFP news agency.

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni praised Kagame’s victory, describing it as a testament to Rwandans’ trust and confidence in his leadership.

Despite challenges like high youth unemployment, Rwanda remains one of Africa’s fastest-growing economies. During his campaign, Kagame pledged to safeguard Rwanda against external threats amidst tensions with neighboring Democratic Republic of Congo and Burundi.

