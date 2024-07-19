Italian Journalist Penalized for 'Body Shaming' PM Giorgia Meloni: 'You're Only 1.2 Meters (4 ft) Tall'

An Italian journalist has been fined for making derogatory remarks about Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s height. According to Reuters, a Milan court has ordered Giulia Cortese to pay 5,000 euros in damages for her mocking of the politician on social media. In addition, Cortese received a suspended fine of 1,200 euros for engaging in “body shaming,” specifically regarding her comments about Meloni’s height on Twitter, which were posted in October 2021.

Three years ago, before Giorgia Meloni’s far-right coalition government came into power, she initiated legal action against Giulia Cortese. At that time, Meloni was leading the opposition and had the support of her Brothers of Italy party. Cortese had allegedly shared a photograph that Meloni claimed was doctored. The image purportedly showed her alongside a picture of Benito Mussolini, a former fascist leader, in the background.

Social Media Outcry

The Italian Prime Minister addressed the issue on Facebook, describing the manipulated photo as of “unique gravity,” and announced her decision to instruct her legal team to take legal action against Cortese.

In reply, Giulia Cortese remarked at that time, “The media scrutiny you orchestrated on your Facebook page defines you as you are: a petite woman.” In another tweet, she added, “Giorgia Meloni, you don’t intimidate me. After all, you’re only 1.2 meters (4 ft) tall. I can’t even see you.”

Meanwhile, Meloni’s legal representatives have announced that the entire fine imposed will be donated to charitable causes. Reports indicate that Cortese has the right to appeal the decision. While she was acquitted of the charge related to the tweet comparing Meloni to Mussolini, she was held responsible for defamation regarding other remarks, which the Milan court deemed as “body shaming.”

On X (formerly Twitter), Cortese voiced her indignation, describing her conviction over a “joke phrase” as scandalous. “Continuing with this could potentially cost me a lot, and I’m uncertain how it will conclude,” she remarked following reports suggesting she might appeal.

Meloni has a history of litigating against journalists. Previously, a judge in Rome fined a renowned writer, Roberto Saviano, 1,000 euros plus legal fees. This occurred after he made a derogatory comment about her on TV in 2021, criticizing her tough stance on individuals breaking immigration laws.

