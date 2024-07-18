Obama Reportedly Pressures Biden To Drop 2024 Presidential Bid

Former President Barack Obama is urging President Biden to reconsider his bid for re-election in 2024, as per a recent report. Obama and Biden have only had one conversation since the president’s debate setback on June 27. During that discussion, they emphasized that Biden’s prospects of defeating Donald Trump were “greatly diminished,” the Washington Post disclosed.

Representatives for Obama did not respond immediately to a request for comment. According to sources cited by the Washington Post, Biden’s former White House superior has been engaging in discussions with Democrats concerned on Capitol Hill, including House Speaker emerita Nancy Pelosi.

READ MORE: Khuzdar Incident: Pakistani Forces Detain Several Young Baloch Women During Peaceful Campaign

Democrats Divided Over Biden’s Future in 2024 Presidential Race

President Biden’s lackluster performance in the initial 2024 presidential debate has stirred uncertainty among Democrats regarding his fitness for office and his candidacy’s future within the party. Over a dozen congressional Democrats have joined calls for Biden to withdraw from the race, sentiments echoed by former supporter George Clooney in a recent New York Times op-ed. Democratic voters have expressed ongoing apprehensions about Biden’s nomination post-debate, fueling widespread speculation about potential alternative candidates.

Reports indicate that Biden’s former running mate, Barack Obama, has been exerting pressure for him to step aside, having been informed of Clooney’s editorial beforehand. Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi allegedly conveyed doubts to Biden about his ability to defeat Trump in this election cycle.

As the Democratic National Convention approaches, California delegates are reportedly in turmoil, grappling with debates over Biden’s chances of securing re-election and its potential impact on party unity. Despite these pressures, the Biden campaign has firmly denied any intentions of him stepping down and Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the Democratic nominee mantle. While some sources suggest Biden is open to relinquishing a second term, others close to him indicate hesitancy on such a decision.

ALSO READ: Sindhi Activist Voices Support For Baloch National Gathering